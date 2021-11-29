Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:23
Debate and vote on 18th amendment to section 25 of constitution.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:37
Nine suspects linked to a multi-million tender fraud from Gauteng Health Department appear in court.
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:41
SIU briefs parliament on Gauteng PPE corruption.
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Ace Magashule and Edwin Sodi take the NPA head on over asbestos case.
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 12:56
Ramaphosa wraps up West Africa visit.
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 18:09
TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future' WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines. 7 December 2021 7:34 AM
Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisi... 6 December 2021 4:41 PM
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams

Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams

29 November 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

A total of 897,786 candidates sat down for the November 2021 matric examinations at the start of the month. The last examination is set to be held on 7 December. Africa is joined by Elija Mahlanga, spokesperson of the Basic Department of Education to talk about the effect of the new Covid-19 variant and possible lockdown restrictions will have on matric pupils writing exams.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Hospitals preparations for new Covid-19 admissions.

7 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Withholding School Reports

7 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)

Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: City Of Cape Town Pocket Friendly Campaign

7 December 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Coolest Granny in Town highlights health, fun fitness, and song & dance

7 December 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing fitness and dance fun for all ages - inspired by an energetic cool granny who's challenging people of all ages to get up and dance. With a new song also out, tune in to find out more about the journey of Makheni Zonneveld, the competition she's got going, and catch a case of the happydemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surge in children under age 5 being infected with Omicron variant

6 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waasila Jassat | Public Health Medicine Registra at Wits School Of Public Health

Africa is joined by Dr. Waasila Jassat to talk about why there has been an increase in children in under the age of 5 being infected and hospitalised with the Omicron variant. South African scientists have come out to say that the new variant is spreading much quicker than any previous wave of the coronavirus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ongoing truck driver strike

6 December 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association

Africa is joined by Gavin Kelly, The Road Freight Association to talk about the ongoing truck driver strike and how it affects the companies that own the trucks. The N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked on Friday to on and in-coming traffic. According to officials violence and looting occurred whilst some individuals decided to take the law into their own hands and pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Inside The Spade Boutique Hotel

6 December 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annette Skaap | Owner at The Spade Boutique Hotel

As of Sunday 5 December 2021, the doors to The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa located in Khayelitsha have officially been opened. Africa is joined by its CEO Annette Skaap to talk about the decision to open up the boutique hotel. Born in Langa and raised in Khayelitsha, Annette started her business venture with the development of rental properties in Khayelitsha in 2014.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: The healthiest way to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season

6 December 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Candice  De Mendonca | Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid

It’s natural to have food cravings and days when we just don’t have the energy to exercise. Africa is joined by Candice De Mendonca, sports nutritionist, and personal trainer at The Hybrid Fitness to talk about some of the healthiest ways to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng

3 December 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

The Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (GPCCC) met yesterday to give an update on COVID-19 in the province. Africa is joined by Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister Of Health to talk about what came out of that meeting and how the province will ramp up the vaccination rollout programmes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?

3 December 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has previously told the media that he is not ruling out interprovincial travel restrictions should the COVID-19 numbers increase. Africa is joined by Theo Malele, spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance to talk about the likelihood of this happening and how it would affect those planning long-distance trips over the festive period.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ex-Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa & wife get bail in R221mil tender fraud case

7 December 2021 12:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Struggle veteran Ebrahim Ebrahim laid to rest

7 December 2021 12:12 PM

Nedlac recommends mandatory vaccination at workplaces

7 December 2021 11:54 AM

