Understanding the new Covid-19 Variant

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.

The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences.

