World Aids Day: HIV prevention pills

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- Recourse for poor customer service
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ouma Ramaru, Complaints Administrator at Consumer Goods & Services Ombud
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea - What constitutes an Ex?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids' Pundits reflect on the impact the coronavirus has had in fighting the scourge of HIV/Aids. 1 December 2021 8:06 AM
We will be testing attendees for COVID-19 everyday - Rage Festival organiser Rage festival owner Greg Walsh says people are required to be fully vaccinated to attend. 1 December 2021 7:26 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average. 30 November 2021 1:00 PM
'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls' Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed. 30 November 2021 8:02 AM
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
New unemployment rate record (34.9%) but 'we haven't seen the worst yet' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 30 November 2021 8:24 PM
Omicron best-case scenario: Variant not causing severe illness to overtake Delta Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland about the possible impact of the new Covid-19 variant. 30 November 2021 7:41 PM
94% of Discovery staff vaccinated so far thanks to mandatory policy- Adrian Gore 'We've got up to 10,000 people now vaccinated.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore. 30 November 2021 6:44 PM
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Natasha Thahane explaining how she received funding goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2021 8:27 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
Mandate vaccines at work and in public indoor spaces - Business for South Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Kingston of Business for South Africa (B4SA). 29 November 2021 6:34 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
World Aids Day: HIV prevention pills

World Aids Day: HIV prevention pills

1 December 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail  Bekker  | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town

World AIDS Day is observed on the 1 December every year since 1988 and is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is "End inequalities. End AIDS and End Pandemics". Africa is joined by Prof Linda-Gail Bekker to talk about what people need to know about the free HIV prevention pill available at various hospitals and clinics across the country. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

South Africa's unemployment rate 34.9% - The NEED for basic income grants now more than ever

1 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Christina  van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS) yesterday for Q3 2021. The survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.
 
The unemployment rate among women was 37.3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 32.9% among men. Black African women (41.5% unemployment) were hardest hit, compared to 9.9% among white women, 25.2% among Indian/Asian women, and 29.1% among coloured women.
Africa is joined by Christina Van Straten, Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute to talk about the need for basic grants in the country.

Health Feature: Skin Cancer Month

1 December 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dorothy Du Plooy | Services Specialist  at CANSA

Skin Cancer Awareness Month is observed yearly from 1 December to 31 January and Africa is joined by Dorothy Du Plooy, Service Specialist at CANSA  to talk about how you can be sun smart and educate yourself about the dangers of the sun and its rays. Sunburn can occur within 15 minutes. The damage caused is permanent, irreversible, and increases your risk of skin cancer.

Fitness with Liezel V: Core is in the house: The quick strength workout suited for everyone

1 December 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

No workout equipment? No problem! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen delivers the very best info this week, on a core workout you can do when you're short on time and equipment, and committed to your ab journey and building core strength.

Proteas plans to qualify for Cricket World Cup might hit a bump due to new variant Omicron B.1.1.529

30 November 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Africa is joined by Lawson Naidoo, Cricket South Africa Chairman to talk about how the Omicron Covid-19 variant may affect the Proteas in their pursuit to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The ODI series between South Africa and the Netherlands was postponed and will have long-term ramifications for the Proteas in the ODI Super League. The Proteas are currently ninth on the 13-team log with 39 points. Points from the remaining two games after Friday's washout would have lifted them into the relative safety of the mid-table.

Mandatory vaccinations

30 November 2021 5:53 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

Africa is joined by Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator abut the decision to support mandatory Covid-19 vaccination. The federation says mandatory vaccinations are better than losing livelihoods under another lockdown.

People living with HIV and cancer may contribute to new variants

30 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Wendy  Burgers |  Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and a full member  at Institute of infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at UCT

Africa is joined by Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and a full member of the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, the University of Cape Town to talk about how Covid-19 patients living with HIV and cancer may contribute to new COVID-19 variants emerging.

Travel & Tourism: South African domestic travel intent

30 November 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Africa is joined by Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town tourism to talk about their recent South African domestic travel research survey. The survey explored both the intention and motivation of South Africans who intend to travel during the festive season as well as the challenges and influences of those who indicated that won't be traveling.

Fitness with Liezel V: Summer fun & Healthy Lifestyles: Braving the sun and summer with safe fitness tips

30 November 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen wants you to be well-equipped with the fitness and lifestyle facts you need, for the summer. With fitness tips, lifestyle insights, and safety facts about exercising under the sun, you don't want to miss her discussion. Tune in!

New Covid-19 Variant blow to Tourism Industry

29 November 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Africa is joined by James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management to talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effect it has on the tourism and hospitality industry.

'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids'

Local

We will be testing attendees for COVID-19 everyday - Rage Festival organiser

Local

Bedfordview power to be restored in five days 'because of the extent of damage'

Local

EWN Highlights

With SA's rising unemployment, entrepreneurship must be encouraged, says expert

1 December 2021 10:38 AM

Ramaphosa hoping his West African visit will result in more investment in SA

1 December 2021 10:25 AM

WATCH LIVE: SAHRC hearing into July unrest continues

1 December 2021 9:39 AM

