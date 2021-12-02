Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives a checklist to look at before spending the December salary. 5 December 2021 9:31 AM
Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued. 5 December 2021 7:33 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths The Health Department says 26,324,383 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 December 2021 7:10 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond

Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond

2 December 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Sue  White  | Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Managers

Africa is joined by Sue White, Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Management to talk about the pros and cons of accessing cash from your bond. Your home loan could be a source of additional money when you need it most. See which option works for you, depending on your  requirements.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng

3 December 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

The Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (GPCCC) met yesterday to give an update on COVID-19 in the province. Africa is joined by Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister Of Health to talk about what came out of that meeting and how the province will ramp up the vaccination rollout programmes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?

3 December 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has previously told the media that he is not ruling out interprovincial travel restrictions should the COVID-19 numbers increase. Africa is joined by Theo Malele, spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance to talk about the likelihood of this happening and how it would affect those planning long-distance trips over the festive period.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

3 December 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader  at One SA Movement (OSA)

Africa is joined South African Politician Mmusi Maimane to talk about his open letter to  President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the letter, he says that while the removal of Kannaland mayor Jeffery Donson, who is a convicted child-rapist from government, is vital, we must deal with the laws that facilitated his election into public office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross

3 December 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the all-new Corolla Cross. The perfect cross between business and pleasure, off-road and on-road, space and styling, comfort and convenience. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips

3 December 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhui, is no stranger to fitness goals and achieving them. Tune in now as she discusses realistic and unrealistic goal setting and serves up amazing and effective tips to tip your fitness journey towards the better!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on UIF Ters payment

2 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Mzie  Yawa | Acting Commissioner Advocate  at UIF

Africa is joined by Acting UIF Commissioner Advocate Mzie Yawa to talk about the process of applying for UIF Ters and how long it takes for the payment to reflect. The UIF TERS payment was launched last year at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to help pay workers whose employers couldn’t operate during the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of promoting entrepreneurship

2 December 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Professor Andre Roux

Africa is joined by Professor Andre Roux, Stellenobosch University Business School to talk about the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and where exactly the employment opportunities are. Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS)for Q3 2021 and the survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness & Health: Putting Avasol Surf & Sport Sunscreen to the test!

2 December 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

If you are unsure whether you need to apply sunscreen throughout one season, or all of them, or are just looking for good sunscreen recommendations, Liezel van der Westhuizen has you covered. Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast puts Avasol Mineral Sunscreen Stick to the test, offering pro tips and facts about skin care and health care where sunscreen is concerned.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's unemployment rate 34.9% - The NEED for basic income grants now more than ever

1 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Christina  van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS) yesterday for Q3 2021. The survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.
 
The unemployment rate among women was 37.3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 32.9% among men. Black African women (41.5% unemployment) were hardest hit, compared to 9.9% among white women, 25.2% among Indian/Asian women, and 29.1% among coloured women.
Africa is joined by Christina Van Straten, Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute to talk about the need for basic grants in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths

Local

IT'S BACK: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Saturday to Monday morning

Local

Environmental groups protest Shell's West Coast seismic tests

5 December 2021 10:18 AM

Eskom urges South Africans to use less electricity as load shedding under way

5 December 2021 9:26 AM

Omicron: Ghana's Akufo-Addo describes travels bans as immigration control

5 December 2021 9:02 AM

