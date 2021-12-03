Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhui, is no stranger to fitness goals and achieving them. Tune in now as she discusses realistic and unrealistic goal setting and serves up amazing and effective tips to tip your fitness journey towards the better!
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.
Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)
Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing fitness and dance fun for all ages - inspired by an energetic cool granny who's challenging people of all ages to get up and dance. With a new song also out, tune in to find out more about the journey of Makheni Zonneveld, the competition she's got going, and catch a case of the happydemic.
Guest: Waasila Jassat | Public Health Medicine Registra at Wits School Of Public Health
Africa is joined by Dr. Waasila Jassat to talk about why there has been an increase in children in under the age of 5 being infected and hospitalised with the Omicron variant. South African scientists have come out to say that the new variant is spreading much quicker than any previous wave of the coronavirus.
Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Africa is joined by Gavin Kelly, The Road Freight Association to talk about the ongoing truck driver strike and how it affects the companies that own the trucks. The N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked on Friday to on and in-coming traffic. According to officials violence and looting occurred whilst some individuals decided to take the law into their own hands and pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents.
Guest: Annette Skaap | Owner at The Spade Boutique Hotel
As of Sunday 5 December 2021, the doors to The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa located in Khayelitsha have officially been opened. Africa is joined by its CEO Annette Skaap to talk about the decision to open up the boutique hotel. Born in Langa and raised in Khayelitsha, Annette started her business venture with the development of rental properties in Khayelitsha in 2014.
Guest: Candice De Mendonca | Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid
It’s natural to have food cravings and days when we just don’t have the energy to exercise. Africa is joined by Candice De Mendonca, sports nutritionist, and personal trainer at The Hybrid Fitness to talk about some of the healthiest ways to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season.
Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
The Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (GPCCC) met yesterday to give an update on COVID-19 in the province. Africa is joined by Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister Of Health to talk about what came out of that meeting and how the province will ramp up the vaccination rollout programmes.
Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has previously told the media that he is not ruling out interprovincial travel restrictions should the COVID-19 numbers increase. Africa is joined by Theo Malele, spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance to talk about the likelihood of this happening and how it would affect those planning long-distance trips over the festive period.