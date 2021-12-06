Surge in children under age 5 being infected with Omicron variant

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Family matters – Dealing with a conversational narcissist
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nkateko Ndala-Mogoro, Counselling Psychologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:43
Dawie de Villiers, CEO, Alexander Forbes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
[PITCHED] Nampak Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money - Head Coach AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022 MTN says it recognises the right of employees to apply to the exempted from the policy on certain clearly defined grounds. 6 December 2021 10:41 AM
Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies Professor Keymanthri Moodley says it is extremely important that the mandatory policy is implemented as soon as possible. 6 December 2021 7:44 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death The Health Department says 26,348,830 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 6 December 2021 6:35 AM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
View all Africa
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Surge in children under age 5 being infected with Omicron variant

Surge in children under age 5 being infected with Omicron variant

6 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waasila Jassat | Public Health Medicine Registra at Wits School Of Public Health

Africa is joined by Dr. Waasila Jassat to talk about why there has been an increase in children in under the age of 5 being infected and hospitalised with the Omicron variant. South African scientists have come out to say that the new variant is spreading much quicker than any previous wave of the coronavirus.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Ongoing truck driver strike

6 December 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association

Africa is joined by Gavin Kelly, The Road Freight Association to talk about the ongoing truck driver strike and how it affects the companies that own the trucks. The N3 route between the Port of Durban and the interior was blocked on Friday to on and in-coming traffic. According to officials violence and looting occurred whilst some individuals decided to take the law into their own hands and pull drivers from trucks to check their personal documents.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Inside The Spade Boutique Hotel

6 December 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annette Skaap | Owner at The Spade Boutique Hotel

As of Sunday 5 December 2021, the doors to The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa located in Khayelitsha have officially been opened. Africa is joined by its CEO Annette Skaap to talk about the decision to open up the boutique hotel. Born in Langa and raised in Khayelitsha, Annette started her business venture with the development of rental properties in Khayelitsha in 2014.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: The healthiest way to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season

6 December 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Candice  De Mendonca | Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid

It’s natural to have food cravings and days when we just don’t have the energy to exercise. Africa is joined by Candice De Mendonca, sports nutritionist, and personal trainer at The Hybrid Fitness to talk about some of the healthiest ways to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng

3 December 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

The Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (GPCCC) met yesterday to give an update on COVID-19 in the province. Africa is joined by Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy Minister Of Health to talk about what came out of that meeting and how the province will ramp up the vaccination rollout programmes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?

3 December 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has previously told the media that he is not ruling out interprovincial travel restrictions should the COVID-19 numbers increase. Africa is joined by Theo Malele, spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance to talk about the likelihood of this happening and how it would affect those planning long-distance trips over the festive period.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

3 December 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader  at One SA Movement (OSA)

Africa is joined South African Politician Mmusi Maimane to talk about his open letter to  President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the letter, he says that while the removal of Kannaland mayor Jeffery Donson, who is a convicted child-rapist from government, is vital, we must deal with the laws that facilitated his election into public office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross

3 December 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the all-new Corolla Cross. The perfect cross between business and pleasure, off-road and on-road, space and styling, comfort and convenience. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips

3 December 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhui, is no stranger to fitness goals and achieving them. Tune in now as she discusses realistic and unrealistic goal setting and serves up amazing and effective tips to tip your fitness journey towards the better!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on UIF Ters payment

2 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Mzie  Yawa | Acting Commissioner Advocate  at UIF

Africa is joined by Acting UIF Commissioner Advocate Mzie Yawa to talk about the process of applying for UIF Ters and how long it takes for the payment to reflect. The UIF TERS payment was launched last year at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to help pay workers whose employers couldn’t operate during the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

Lifestyle Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,125 new cases and 1 death

Local

Call for Covid-19 mandatory vaccines intensifies

Local

MTN introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy effective January 2022

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: NDPP Shamila Batohi briefs media on NPA developments

6 December 2021 8:46 AM

Freight association blames illegal trucking companies as 4 drivers due in court

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Legal battle against Shell’s seismic survey is far from over

6 December 2021 8:32 AM

