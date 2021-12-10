Car Talk: The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Wasanga is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.
Guest: Dr Rethabile Melamu | GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation HubLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Simon Zwane | Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Wasanga is joined by Simon Zwane, Chief Communication Officer at the Road Traffic Management Corporation to talk about The Festive Season road safety awareness campaign as well as give listeners some safety tips for when they're driving a long distance.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
One thing our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows about is staying safe while being active outdoors. Tune in to hear all her amazing insights on avoiding sunburn, and developing good haircare and skincare habits, spotting damage, and how to stay safe and healthy where the sun does shine!
You don't want to miss it!
Guest: Dr Gerrit de Villiers | Chief Clinical Officer at Medi Clinic
Africa is joined by Dr Gerrit De Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic Southern Africa division to talk about their admissions data indicating that 25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated. De Villiers says hospital bed capacity remains fluid and where possible, measures are also in place to further increase capacity in preparation for the fourth wave.
Guest: Dr Claudelle von Eck | CEO of Brave Influx and Former CEO at the Institute Of Internal Audits
Africa is joined by Former Dr Claudelle Von Eck, former CEO at The Institute Of Internal Audits to reflect on the Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings. She told Parliament yesterday that 115 auditees out of 425 government entities achieved clean audits.
Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services
Africa is joined by Reana Steyn. Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) to talk about how consumers can avoid becoming a victim of ATM fraud as well as warn them about the dangers and various scams that they could fall victim to, should they let down their guard over the festive season.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the generous and adventurous fundraising efforts of a local Cardiologist (Professor Ntobeko Ntusi), going after lifesaving equipment for a local medical hospital. She joins Africa to talk about what led to the journey to Kilimanjaro, and discover how you can lend support in their climb to getting a new ultrasound machine for the anesthesia department at Mowbray Maternity Hospital (MMH).
Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority.
Guest: Estelle Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director at Financial Emporium
It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.