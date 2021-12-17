Car Talk: Holiday Road Travel Tips

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about holiday road travel tips that all motorists should know.
Guest: Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town
Africa is joined by Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town to talk about the Citys plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday 26 December 2021. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the City will hold an inter-faith tribute at City Hall tonight at 18h00.
Guest: Dr Mpho Phalatse | Mmc For Health And Social Development at City of Johannesburg
Guest: Dr. Helen Clarke | Psychiatrist at SADAG
Africa is joined by Dr. Helen Clarke, Psychiatrist at SADAG to talk about the importance of creating a mental health vision board for yourself in 2022.
Guest:Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Africa is joined by Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health, Stellenbosch University to talk about the latest COVID-19 statistics.
Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Professor Linda-Gail Bekker to reflect on some of the work Archbishop Desmond Tutu was involved in. She is a Professor of Medicine and Chief Operating Officer of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
Guest: Scott Parker | Culinary innovation manager at Woolworths
Africa is joined by Chef and Culinary innovation manager at Woolworths Scott Parker to talk about giving back on Christmas Day.
ICT jumpstarts potyential chefs by giving them the opportunity to begin a career in the professional kitchen. Students will navigate the road of culinary skills and business practices, captained by the most essential Life Skills and quest for personal self-expansion.


Guest: Edward Mafadza | CEO at The Commission for the Promotion and Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commisision)
Africa is joined by Edward Mafadza, CEO of the CRL Rights Commission to talk about the demand that all illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape be closed. The organization held a press briefing yesterday following the death of 34 initiates in the Eastern Cape this season.
Guest: Murray Anderson | CEO Financial Advisory at FNB
Africa is joined by Murray Anderson, CEO of FNB Financial Advisory to talk about how listeners should get their financial affairs are in order this festive season. He says that financial check-ups should be treated the same way as an annual check-up with your medical practitioner.
Guest: Sputnick Ratau | Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
Africa is joined by Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the department of water and sanitation in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro to give an update on the water issue. The district's dams are almost empty and won't see any rain in the months to come.
Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Africa is joined by Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson to talk about what safety measures the National Taxi Alliance is doing to ensure those taxi drivers and passengers get to their destination safely this festive season.