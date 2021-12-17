Fears of possible unrest after former president Jacob Zuma Gauteng High court ruling this week

Guest: Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies







Africa is joined by Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies to talk about the safety precautions should anything happen similar to the July unrests after the Gauteng High court ruled that former president Jacob Zuma medical parole, granted by former correctional services commissioner Arther Fraser was unlawful. The court said he must return to jail to serve the remainder of his 15-month contempt of court sentence. Police Minister Bheki Cele met with police leadership yesterday to discuss its response to any potential violence and said that they have learned lessons from the July unrest that followed former President Jacob Zuma's arrest in July.