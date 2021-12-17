The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO), are standing up for the arts

Guest: Nicholas Ackerman, Director of the Duet Endowment Trust







Africa is joined by Nicholas Ackerman, Director of the Duet Endowment Trust to talk about South Africas two world-class organizations currently The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO) who are standing up for the arts, both here and internationally, with the release of a new album: Cwaka. The Silence.

The album features recordings of silent versions of some of their greatest works. It also includes an original 49-second title track, Cwaka. The Silence



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vHEQgw802KZXWunWktM6axImC5NR5mrz



