Property Feature: Optimism for SA's residential market headed into 2022

The Clement Manyathela Show
'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights' Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg says the curfew has not shown to be effective against the transmission of the coronavirus. 29 December 2021 8:24 AM
Health Dept u-turns on decision to scrap COVID tracing and quarantine protocols Scientists welcomed the decision that these procedures would be scrapped saying that they weren't viable in this economic climate. 29 December 2021 7:42 AM
US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa US President Joe Biden said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday. 29 December 2021 7:01 AM
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property Feature: Optimism for SA's residential market headed into 2022

Property Feature: Optimism for SA's residential market headed into 2022

20 December 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe 

 

Africa is joined by Andrea Tucker, Director at MortgageMe to talk about the optimism for South Africa's residential market heading into 2022. According to Out of band authentication (OOBA), local financial institutions remain optimistic about the outlook for SAs residential property market, with the current lending environment remaining fiercely competitive – as evidenced by the softening of deposit requirements as well as lending rates.


City Of Cape Town to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

29 December 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town 

 

Africa is joined by Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town to talk about the Citys plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday 26 December 2021. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the City will hold an inter-faith tribute at  City Hall tonight at 18h00.

City Of Johannesburg plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

29 December 2021 5:56 AM

Guest: Dr Mpho Phalatse | Mmc For Health And Social Development at City of                                Johannesburg

Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board

29 December 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Dr. Helen Clarke | Psychiatrist at SADAG

Africa is joined by Dr. Helen Clarke, Psychiatrist at SADAG to talk about the importance of creating a mental health vision board for yourself in 2022.

COVID-19 Update

28 December 2021 6:17 AM

Guest:Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University

 

Africa is joined by Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health, Stellenbosch University to talk about the latest COVID-19 statistics.

 

Remembering Archbishop Desmond Tutu

28 December 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail  Bekker  | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town

 

Africa is joined by Professor Linda-Gail Bekker to reflect on some of the work Archbishop Desmond Tutu was involved in. She is a Professor of Medicine and Chief Operating Officer of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.

'Tis the season to give back

24 December 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Scott  Parker | Culinary innovation manager at Woolworths

Africa is joined by Chef and Culinary innovation manager at Woolworths Scott Parker to talk about giving back on Christmas Day.

 

ICT jumpstarts potyential chefs by giving them the opportunity to begin a career in the professional kitchen. Students will navigate the road of culinary skills and business practices, captained by the most essential Life Skills and quest for personal self-expansion.

 

Follow Scott on Instagram @scottparker1987

 

Website https://www.ictchefs.org/ 

CRL Rights Commission demand closing of illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape

24 December 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Edward  Mafadza | CEO  at The Commission for the Promotion and Rights of                        Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commisision)

 

Africa is joined by Edward Mafadza, CEO of the CRL Rights Commission to talk about the demand that all illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape be closed. The organization held a press briefing yesterday following the death of 34 initiates in the Eastern Cape this season.

Finance Feature: Get your financial affairs are in order this festive season

24 December 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Murray  Anderson | CEO Financial Advisory at FNB

 

Africa is joined by Murray Anderson, CEO of FNB Financial Advisory to talk about how listeners should get their financial affairs are in order this festive season. He says that financial check-ups should be treated the same way as an annual check-up with your medical practitioner. 

Update on Nelson Mandela Bay water issue

23 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Sputnick Ratau | Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation

 

Africa is joined by Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the department of water and sanitation in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro to give an update on the water issue. The district's dams are almost empty and won't see any rain in the months to come.

Transport Minster says taxi & truck drivers are main culprits behind recent road accidents

23 December 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

 

Africa is joined by Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson to talk about what safety measures the National Taxi Alliance is doing to ensure those taxi drivers and passengers get to their destination safely this festive season.

