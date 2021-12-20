Contralesa says government should step in to help traditional leaders prevent bogus initiation schools from operating

Guest: Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President of Contralesa







Africa is joined by Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) to talk about the organization asking government to work with traditional leaders to prevent any bogus initiation schools from operating.

According to Mr Mokoena, the number of the initiates who died at the initiation schools since our last conversation with Mamnkeli Ngam, Spokesperson at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in the Eastern Cape last week Tuesday where it was 23 is now 27.