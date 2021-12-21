"Leave to appeal 101"

Guest: Andre Kirsten | Criminal lawyer at Andre Kirsten Criminal Lawyers











Africa is joined by Andre Kirsten, Criminal defense lawyer at Andre Kirtsen Attorneys to talk about what exactly the term "leave to appeal" means and how the process works. Former President Jacob Zuma lawyers filed court documents for leave to appeal the decision made by the High Court in Pretoria a few weeks ago that indicated the decision to place him on medical parole was unlawful.