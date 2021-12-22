Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) requests urgent meeting with EU ambassador

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Africa is joined by Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa to talk about letter to Dr Riina Kionka, EU Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa where they mention that the country's economy be deprived of billions and loss of jobs should travel bans continue.
Guest: Shafiek Mouton | Sports Reporter at Son Koerant
Africa is joined by Shafiek Mouton, Sports Reporter at Son Koerant about India winning the the first Test match against the Proteas in Centurion yesterday. India won by by 113 runs.
Guest: Keegan Terry | Sommelier and Assistant Bar Manager at Mount Nelson Hotel
Africa is joined by Keegan Terry, current Sommelier and Assistant Bar Manager at the Mount Nelson Hotel to talk about cocktail recipes you can try at home tomorrow evening to ring in the new year.
Guest: Khadija Khan | Laboratory Manager at Africa Health Research Institute
Africa is joined by Khadija Khan, Laboratory Manager at the Africa Health Research Institute to talk about their latest research indicates that Omicron infections seem to boost immunity against Delta variant. The study was conducted on 13 vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated people.
Guest: Simon Zwane | Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Africa is joined by Simon Zwane, Road Traffic Management Corporation to talk about the increase in road fatalities over the festive period. Between 20th and 27th December, the Western Cape Province recorded 55 deaths, 279 speeding offences and more than 5,800 fines were distributed.
Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Africa is joined by Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa to talk about why they added their voice. South Africa remains on lockdown level 1 with the curfew from midnight to 4 am.
Guest: Gaurav Nair | co-founder at Jaltech Investment Firm
Africa is joined by Gaurav Nair, co-founder of Jaltech investment firm to talk about how consumers can earn extra cash in 2022 by investing cryptocurrency.
Guest: Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town
Africa is joined by Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town to talk about the Citys plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday 26 December 2021. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the City will hold an inter-faith tribute at City Hall tonight at 18h00.
Guest: Dr Mpho Phalatse | Mmc For Health And Social Development at City of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Helen Clarke | Psychiatrist at SADAG
Africa is joined by Dr. Helen Clarke, Psychiatrist at SADAG to talk about the importance of creating a mental health vision board for yourself in 2022.
Guest:Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Africa is joined by Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health, Stellenbosch University to talk about the latest COVID-19 statistics.