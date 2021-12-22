Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) requests urgent meeting with EU ambassador

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa







Africa is joined by Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa to talk about letter to Dr Riina Kionka, EU Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa where they mention that the country's economy be deprived of billions and loss of jobs should travel bans continue.