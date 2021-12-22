Commission of Inquiry into State Capture intends on requesting an extention

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution







Africa is joined by Casac spokesperson Lawson Naidoo to talk about the media release posted on The State Capture Commission Twitter account yesterday where Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo states that the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will apply for a High Court order to yet again extend its term to the end of February.