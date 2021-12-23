Health Feature: The importance of Antioxidants

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town







Africa is joined by Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town to talk about the Citys plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday 26 December 2021. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the City will hold an inter-faith tribute at City Hall tonight at 18h00.

arrow_forward