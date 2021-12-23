Health Feature: The importance of Antioxidants

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire. 2 January 2022 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa: Archbishop Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience Read the full eulogy by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. 1 January 2022 12:39 PM
Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. 1 January 2022 11:39 AM
View all Local
WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the country needs to normalise how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. 31 December 2021 12:59 PM
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
View all Politics
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive... 30 December 2021 6:06 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health Feature: The importance of Antioxidants

Health Feature: The importance of Antioxidants

23 December 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Lerato Radebe  Ntsimane  | National Spokesperson  at Association for Dietetics in                South Africa (ADSA)

 

Africa is joined by Lerato Radebe Ntsimane, National Spokesperson at Dietetics in South Africa to talk about some of the health benefits of Antioxidants and where consumers can get them.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

India beat Proteas by 113 runs

31 December 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Shafiek  Mouton | Sports Reporter  at Son Koerant

 


Africa is joined by Shafiek Mouton, Sports Reporter at Son Koerant about India winning the the first Test match against the Proteas in Centurion yesterday. India won by by 113 runs.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cocktails you can try at home

31 December 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Keegan Terry | Sommelier and Assistant Bar Manager  at Mount Nelson Hotel

 

Africa is joined by Keegan Terry, current Sommelier and Assistant Bar Manager at the Mount Nelson Hotel to talk about cocktail recipes you can try at home tomorrow evening to ring in the new year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Researchers says that Omicron infections seem to boost immunity against Delta variant.

30 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Khadija  Khan | Laboratory Manager at Africa Health Research Institute



Africa is joined by Khadija Khan, Laboratory Manager at the Africa Health Research Institute to talk about their latest research indicates that Omicron infections seem to boost immunity against Delta variant. The study was conducted on 13 vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated people.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on road fatalities

30 December 2021 5:47 AM

Guest: Simon Zwane |  Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management                            Corporation

 

Africa is joined by Simon Zwane, Road Traffic Management Corporation to talk about the  increase in road fatalities over the festive period. Between 20th and 27th December, the Western Cape Province recorded 55 deaths, 279 speeding offences and more than 5,800 fines were distributed.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant industry adds its voice to numerous calls to end curfew

30 December 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA



 

Africa is joined by Wendy Alberts,  CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa to talk about why they added their voice. South Africa remains on lockdown level 1 with the curfew from midnight to 4 am.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: Earn extra money in 2022 by investing in cryptocurrency

30 December 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Gaurav  Nair | co-founder at Jaltech Investment Firm



 

Africa is joined by Gaurav Nair, co-founder of Jaltech investment firm to talk about how consumers can earn extra cash in 2022 by investing cryptocurrency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Of Cape Town to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

29 December 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town 

 

Africa is joined by Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town to talk about the Citys plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday 26 December 2021. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the City will hold an inter-faith tribute at  City Hall tonight at 18h00.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Of Johannesburg plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

29 December 2021 5:56 AM

Guest: Dr Mpho Phalatse | Mmc For Health And Social Development at City of                                Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board

29 December 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Dr. Helen Clarke | Psychiatrist at SADAG

Africa is joined by Dr. Helen Clarke, Psychiatrist at SADAG to talk about the importance of creating a mental health vision board for yourself in 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19 Update

28 December 2021 6:17 AM

Guest:Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University

 

Africa is joined by Dr Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health, Stellenbosch University to talk about the latest COVID-19 statistics.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected

Local

Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere

Local

Ramaphosa: Archbishop Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience

Local

EWN Highlights

Victims turned activists: Iraqi women battle abuse

2 January 2022 9:09 AM

COVID’s Omicron plunges US airports into chaos as 2,700 flights canned

2 January 2022 8:58 AM

South Africa's Parliament building is on fire

2 January 2022 8:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA