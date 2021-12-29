Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board

Guest: Dr. Helen Clarke | Psychiatrist at SADAG
Africa is joined by Dr. Helen Clarke, Psychiatrist at SADAG to talk about the importance of creating a mental health vision board for yourself in 2022.
Guest: Rosheda Muller | President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Africa is joined by Rosheda Muller, National president of SAITA to talk about The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) job creation campaign where their target is to create 1 000 000 jobs by 2023.
Guest: Mugwena Maluleke- General Secretary of SADTU
Africa is joined by Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary at The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) to talk about readiness of the 2022 academic school year. Inland schools are expected to open on 12 January 2022 and coastal schools on 19 January 2022.
Guest: Kirby Gordon | Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Africa is joined by Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair to talk about it's plans to launch flights to Mauritius on 8 March 2022. Mauritius reversed it's travel ban decision, reopening travel from Friday 7 January for South African visitors.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
Africa is joined by Gayle Edmunds, movie critic at Cape Talk 567 AM & 702 to talk about what to expect from the 79 Golden Globe award ceremony. This years event will not be televised or have a red carpet.
Guest: Luzuku Buku | Spokesperson at Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality
Africa is joined by Luzuku Buku, Spokesperson at Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality about the recent devastating floods in the Eastern Cape Province. EWN reported yesterday that the death toll from Saturday’s floods that destroyed homes, cars and infrastructures in the Eastern Cape has risen to seven.
Guest: Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg
Buying property through auctions may seem like a good idea due to the appealing prices attached to various properties but there might be issues are issues potential buyers should known when looking to purchase property. Africa is joined by Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg to talk about whether buying repossessed property could be a good investment.
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma
Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma to talk about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 soccer tournament that kicks off on Sunday 9 January 2022.
Guest: Masechaba Sefularo | Reporter at EWN
Africa is joined by Masechaba Sefularo Eyewitness News reporter to talk about the ANC 110th anniversary that is set to take place on 08 January 2022.
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa | Motoring Journalist
Africa is joined by Motoring Journalist Jacob Mashokoa to talk about the new driving laws for motorist that is set to come into full effect in July 2022.
The Aarto system was introduced to motorist less than a year ago, will penalize motorists guilty of traffic offences that could lead to the suspension of driver’s licenses.
Guest: Thys Steenkamp | Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS - Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention
Africa is joined by Thys Steenkamp, Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention to talk about some of the questions that the task team appointed by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure would need to answer in order to figure where and how the fire started.