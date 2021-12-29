Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Preliminary report into parliament fire shows system failures
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lechesa Tsenoli - Deputy speaker at National Assembly
Today at 11:05
World of work: First time entries in the job market
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zengeziwe Msimanga, Chief engagement Officer at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness - Creating lasting healthy habits
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Matome Kganakga. General Practitioner at Medi Clinic
Today at 18:09
BLSA on Zondo Commission report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Effect of State Capture report of selling SA Inc.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacko Maree - President’s Special Investment Envoy / chair of Liberty / Deputy chair of Standard Bank at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO at Rich Management
Today at 19:33
ZOOM -Investment School - When and how to bank profits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DBE scraps publishing of Matric results in newspapers and digital platforms Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will shed more light when she holds a briefing on school readiness on Tuesday morning. 11 January 2022 9:45 AM
'No need to be overly concerned by Deltacron, how it reacts to vaccine is key' Infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim gives more insight on the new detected variant. 11 January 2022 7:17 AM
25% of land in Gauteng prone to sinkholes due to dolomite rocks Sanral Northern region manager Progress Hlahla explains why there are sinkholes are Gauteng. 10 January 2022 4:54 PM
View all Local
'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture' Advocate Willie Hofmeyr says dealing with state capture is like dealing with a crime syndicate. 11 January 2022 7:59 AM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
View all Business
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
Family disown man after he refuses to share his lottery winnings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 January 2022 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 January 2022 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
View all World
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board

Health Feature: Create your own mental health vision board

29 December 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Dr. Helen Clarke | Psychiatrist at SADAG

Africa is joined by Dr. Helen Clarke, Psychiatrist at SADAG to talk about the importance of creating a mental health vision board for yourself in 2022.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

‘Build Back Better’ campaign

11 January 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Rosheda Muller | President  at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)

Africa is joined by Rosheda Muller, National president of SAITA to talk about The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) job creation campaign where their target is to create 1 000 000 jobs by 2023. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Readiness of the 2022 academic school year

11 January 2022 5:30 AM

Guest: Mugwena Maluleke- General Secretary of SADTU

Africa is joined by Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary at The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) to talk about readiness of the 2022 academic school year. Inland schools are expected to open on 12 January 2022 and coastal schools on 19 January 2022. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism Feature: FlySafair to launch flights to Mauritius in March 2022

11 January 2022 4:59 AM

Guest: Kirby Gordon | Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair

Africa is joined by Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair to talk about it's plans to launch flights to Mauritius on 8 March 2022. Mauritius reversed it's travel ban decision, reopening travel from Friday 7 January for South African visitors. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

79th Golden Globe Awards

10 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk

Africa is joined by Gayle Edmunds, movie critic at Cape Talk 567 AM & 702 to talk about what to expect from the 79 Golden Globe award ceremony. This years event will not be televised or have a red carpet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buffalo City worst hit in Eastern Cape floods

10 January 2022 5:32 AM

Guest: Luzuku  Buku | Spokesperson at Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality

Africa is joined by Luzuku Buku, Spokesperson at Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality about the recent devastating floods in the Eastern Cape Province. EWN reported yesterday that the death toll from Saturday’s floods that destroyed homes, cars and infrastructures in the Eastern Cape has risen to seven.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Buying repossessed property

10 January 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg

Buying property through auctions may seem like a good idea due to the appealing prices attached to various properties but there might be issues are issues potential buyers should known when looking to purchase property. Africa is joined by Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg to talk about whether buying repossessed property could be a good investment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All roads lead to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022

7 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma to talk about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 soccer tournament that kicks off on Sunday 9 January 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview ANC 110th anniversary

7 January 2022 5:28 AM

Guest: Masechaba Sefularo | Reporter at EWN

Africa is joined by Masechaba Sefularo Eyewitness News reporter to talk about the ANC 110th anniversary that is set to take place on 08 January 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: New driving laws for motorist come into full effect in July 2022

7 January 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa | Motoring Journalist

Africa is joined by Motoring Journalist Jacob Mashokoa to talk about the new driving laws for motorist that is set to come into full effect in July 2022.

The Aarto system was introduced to motorist less than a year ago, will penalize motorists guilty of traffic offences that could lead to the suspension of driver’s licenses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliament Fire: Insight into Forensic Fire Investigation

6 January 2022 6:08 AM

Guest: Thys  Steenkamp | Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS - Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention

Africa is joined by Thys Steenkamp, Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention to talk about some of the questions that the task team appointed by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure would need to answer in order to figure where and how the fire started.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DBE scraps publishing of Matric results in newspapers and digital platforms

Local

'No need to be overly concerned by Deltacron, how it reacts to vaccine is key'

Local

'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture'

Politics

EWN Highlights

South Africans shouldn't be too concerned about new Deltacron variant - Karim

11 January 2022 9:31 AM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools

11 January 2022 9:21 AM

With vaccines available, teachers hope to see more pupils in back in class

11 January 2022 9:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA