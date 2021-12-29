City Of Cape Town to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town
Africa is joined by Rev Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town to talk about the Citys plans to celebrate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday 26 December 2021. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the City will hold an inter-faith tribute at City Hall tonight at 18h00.
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma
Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma to talk about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 soccer tournament that kicks off on Sunday 9 January 2022.
Guest: Masechaba Sefularo | Reporter at EWN
Africa is joined by Masechaba Sefularo Eyewitness News reporter to talk about the ANC 110th anniversary that is set to take place on 08 January 2022.
Guest: Jacob Moshokoa | Motoring Journalist
Africa is joined by Motoring Journalist Jacob Mashokoa to talk about the new driving laws for motorist that is set to come into full effect in July 2022.
The Aarto system was introduced to motorist less than a year ago, will penalize motorists guilty of traffic offences that could lead to the suspension of driver’s licenses.
Guest: Thys Steenkamp | Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS - Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention
Africa is joined by Thys Steenkamp, Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention to talk about some of the questions that the task team appointed by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure would need to answer in order to figure where and how the fire started.
Guest: Bongani Mkwananzi | Spokesperson at Zimbabwean Community Of South Africa
Africa is joined by Bongani Mkwananzi, Spokesperson for the Zimbabwean Community Of South Africa to talk about ongoing struggles between South Africa and Zimbabwe after Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's decision not to renew temporary permits of Zimbabweans working in South Africa when their visas expire.
Guest: Carla Oberholzer | Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe
Africa is joined by Carla Oberholzer, Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe to talk about how consumers can stay on top of their finances in 2022.
Guest: Annelie Smith | Head of Corporate at Rbs - Risk Benefit Solutions
Africa is joined by Annelie Smith, Head of Corporate and Specialty at Risk Benefit Solutions to talk about the costs to repair Parliament after the devastating fire that broke on Sunday morning/afternoon. Parliament lead architect Jack Van Der Lecq told ENCA yesterday that it would it could cost up to R1 billion to repair the damages to the building.
Guest: Rudie Heyneke | Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Africa is joined by Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA to reflect on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry state capture report. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over part 1 of the report yesterday to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Guest: Adele du Toit
Africa is joined by Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council to talk about why you should be adding rooibos to your first-aid home kit. Aspalathus Linearis also so known as rooibos has been proven to clear up Eczema even help with Sunburn, rashes, blisters, and insect bites.
Guest: Siemi Prithvi Raj | Executive Donor Services and Marketing at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Africa is joined by Siemi Prithvi Raj, Executive Donor Services and Marketing for the South African National Blood service to talk about plea for South Africans to donate blood.
The SANBS needs to maintain a blood stock level of 5 days for each blood group to ensure sustained blood availability for patients in need.