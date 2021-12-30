Researchers says that Omicron infections seem to boost immunity against Delta variant.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371 The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus. 9 January 2022 8:16 AM
Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health Ray White chats to Coyne Healthcare expert Dr Arnike Redelinghuys who says a healthy plant-based diet is good. 9 January 2022 7:09 AM
Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Briga... 8 January 2022 3:25 PM
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report. 8 January 2022 4:38 PM
Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing his supporters, said the president was using restrictions to hold on to power. 8 January 2022 4:03 PM
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday. 8 January 2022 9:51 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Researchers says that Omicron infections seem to boost immunity against Delta variant.

Researchers says that Omicron infections seem to boost immunity against Delta variant.

30 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Khadija  Khan | Laboratory Manager at Africa Health Research Institute



Africa is joined by Khadija Khan, Laboratory Manager at the Africa Health Research Institute to talk about their latest research indicates that Omicron infections seem to boost immunity against Delta variant. The study was conducted on 13 vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated people.


All roads lead to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022

7 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma to talk about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022 soccer tournament that kicks off on Sunday 9 January 2022.

Preview ANC 110th anniversary

7 January 2022 5:28 AM

Guest: Masechaba Sefularo | Reporter at EWN

Africa is joined by Masechaba Sefularo Eyewitness News reporter to talk about the ANC 110th anniversary that is set to take place on 08 January 2022.

Car Talk: New driving laws for motorist come into full effect in July 2022

7 January 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Jacob Moshokoa | Motoring Journalist

Africa is joined by Motoring Journalist Jacob Mashokoa to talk about the new driving laws for motorist that is set to come into full effect in July 2022.

The Aarto system was introduced to motorist less than a year ago, will penalize motorists guilty of traffic offences that could lead to the suspension of driver’s licenses.

Parliament Fire: Insight into Forensic Fire Investigation

6 January 2022 6:08 AM

Guest: Thys  Steenkamp | Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS - Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention

Africa is joined by Thys Steenkamp, Advance Fire Investigator at IGNIS Forensic Fire Investigations and Prevention to talk about some of the questions that the task team appointed by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure would need to answer in order to figure where and how the fire started.

Tension between Zimbabwe and South Africa

6 January 2022 5:35 AM

Guest: Bongani  Mkwananzi | Spokesperson at Zimbabwean Community Of South Africa

Africa is joined by Bongani Mkwananzi, Spokesperson for the Zimbabwean Community Of South Africa to talk about ongoing struggles between South Africa and Zimbabwe after Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's decision not to renew temporary permits of Zimbabweans working in South Africa when their visas expire.

Finance Feature: 5 ways to stay on top of your finances this year

6 January 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Carla Oberholzer | Spokesperson and debt advisor  at DebtSafe

Africa is joined by Carla Oberholzer, Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe to talk about how consumers can stay on top of their finances in 2022.

Parliament Fire: Insight into insurance claims

5 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Annelie Smith | Head of Corporate  at Rbs - Risk Benefit Solutions

Africa is joined by Annelie Smith, Head of Corporate and Specialty at Risk Benefit Solutions to talk about the costs to repair Parliament after the devastating fire that broke on Sunday morning/afternoon.  Parliament lead architect Jack Van Der Lecq told ENCA yesterday that it would it could cost up to R1 billion to repair the damages to the building.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) reaction to State Capture Report

5 January 2022 5:26 AM

Guest: Rudie Heyneke  | Portfolio manager: State Capture  at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Africa is joined by Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA to reflect on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry state capture report. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over part 1 of the report yesterday to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Health Feature: Adding Rooibos to your first-aid kit

5 January 2022 4:59 AM

Guest: Adele du Toit

Africa is joined by Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council to talk about why you should be adding rooibos to your first-aid home kit. Aspalathus Linearis also so known as rooibos has been proven to clear up Eczema even help with Sunburn, rashes, blisters, and insect bites.

SANBS in need of blood donations

4 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Siemi Prithvi  Raj | Executive Donor Services  and Marketing at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Africa is joined by  Siemi Prithvi Raj, Executive Donor Services and Marketing for the South African National Blood service to talk about plea for South Africans to donate blood. 
The SANBS needs to maintain a blood stock level of 5 days for each blood group to ensure sustained blood availability for patients in need.

Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health

Local

[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

World

SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371

Local

EFF’s growth shows South Africans have had enough of the ANC: Julius Malema

9 January 2022 9:04 AM

Capetonians urged to be vigilant and report suspicious fires

9 January 2022 8:46 AM

United States, Russia kick off high stakes talks amid Ukraine war fears

9 January 2022 8:21 AM

