Property Feature: Buying repossessed property

Guest: Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg



Buying property through auctions may seem like a good idea due to the appealing prices attached to various properties but there might be issues are issues potential buyers should known when looking to purchase property. Africa is joined by Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg to talk about whether buying repossessed property could be a good investment.