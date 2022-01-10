79th Golden Globe Awards

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk







Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you serious fun - for kids and adults!



If you want exercise options that include music, dancing, and even a trampoline, then tune in to hear more about Rebounding, NooBounce, and the amazing folks at ReboundSA

arrow_forward