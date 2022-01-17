Is KZN to open schools fully after recent storms?

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
As interest rates go up, your bond and car repayments go up - Financial planner Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on the repo rate increase. 30 January 2022 8:07 AM
Parliament arson case ‘the saddest display of behaviour by the State’: Mpofu The State has opposed bail in the Zandile Mafe arson case, saying the man accused of setting Parliament on fire was a threat to hi... 30 January 2022 7:44 AM
Zandile Mafe allegedly provided reasons for torching Parliament, court hears Mafe, who is facing terrorism and arson charges, is applying for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday. 29 January 2022 4:01 PM
Are surging fertiliser prices exacerbating African food crisis? Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to NAMC Agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana to reflect on the increase in fertiliser prices. 30 January 2022 8:42 AM
Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic Bongani Bingwa chats to University of the Free State chancellor who says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world. 28 January 2022 7:39 AM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology. 29 January 2022 11:58 AM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday. 29 January 2022 8:35 AM
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel. 28 January 2022 2:49 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Is KZN to open schools fully after recent storms?

Is KZN to open schools fully after recent storms?

17 January 2022 5:41 AM

Guest: Kwazi Mthethwa | Spokesperson at KZN Education Department

 

KZN Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says he is confident that all schools will be ready to open this week. Speaking during an update on school readiness on Friday, Mshengu said that the inclement weather has effected 186 schools, 90 of which require serious attention, but the department has been working hard to ensure all schools can open. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Horsing around with 4Racing CEO Fundiswa Sithebe

28 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Fundiswa Sithebe | CEO at 4Racing

The glamorous 2022 World Sports Betting Cape Town MET is back and taking place this Saturday, 29 January at the Kenilworth racecourse. Africa is joined by the newly appointed CEO of 4Racing, Fundi Sithebe to talk about the broader aspect of horseracing as a sport.

Legal grounds for sexual assault at the work place

28 January 2022 5:29 AM

Guest: Rethabile  Mosese | Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse
Africa is joined by Rethabile Mosese, Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse to talk about the what are the legal grounds for sexual assault at the workplace. Lawyers Against Abuse (LvA) is a nonprofit organization that provides critical legal and psychosocial support for victims of gender-based violence in Diepsloot, South Africa

Car Talk: Hyundai Kona

28 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the new Hyundai Kona.

Fitness: Apple curates the music to keep your fitness focused & fun

28 January 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows what can boost your workout intensity, motivation, and pace.  Tune in to her discussing the power of sound and music, on everything from your mood to your training. She knows where you can unlock the best-curated playlists, so don't miss out on her chat!

The science behind why we should do away with lockdown restrictions at sporting events

27 January 2022 5:30 AM

Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University

Africa is joined by Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University to try and understand the science behind why we should do away with lockdown restrictions at sporting events or why we should keep it as is.

Finance Feature: Consumers finding it difficult to cope with recent rise in inflation

27 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue
Africa is joined by Annaline van der Pool, COO & New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to talk about the knock-on effect the recent rise in inflation causing a massive financial strain on the consumers and their budgets

Fitness & Mental Health: Running to run your thoughts better? A ten-minute run can boost brain processing

27 January 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Keeping your brain healthy is a lifetime commitment, and our resident fitness enthusiast has uncovered research that reveals just what doing a certain kind of fitness activity can do for the mind. 
Tune in to hear more about health, brains, and running research - all which can benefit you!

Why has South Africa's fight against corruption not changed?

26 January 2022 6:06 AM

Guest: Melusi Ncala | Researcher at Corruption Watch
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)released its latest report on corruption yesterday and it found that South Africa along with many other countries, has reached a virtual standstill in efforts to fight corruption. Africa is joined by Melusi Ncala Senior Researcher at Corruption Watch to unpack why that is and what we can do to better the situation.

Should Afrikaans be scrapped as a subject at schools?

26 January 2022 5:28 AM

Guest: Mugwena Maluleke | General Secretary at Sadtu

Africa is joined by Mugwena Maluleke General Secretary of South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) joins Africa on the show this morning to respond to a call that we received from listener Sandile in Johannesburg yesterday. He asked why Afrikaans is still being taught at schools if learners do not speak it as a first language. 

Health Feature: Difference between a stomach ulcer & gallstones

26 January 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Ben  Jugmohan | Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandton

Africa is joined by Dr Ben Jugmohan (General Surgeon) - Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandtonto talk about causes, symptoms, treatments, and misdiagnosis of stomach ulcers.

