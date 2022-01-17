What is going on with Joburg's DA-led coalition?

Guest: Sysman Motloung | Lecturer in Political Studies and International Relations at North-West University







Last week Thursday, the City of Johannesburg’s first council meeting of the year was adjourned after it descended into chaos. Many ANC and EFF member protested against City of Joburg’s Speaker Vasco da Gama's decision to vote for positions of chair of chairs and committees through a show of hands.

ANC and EFF members broke into song as a sign of protest, and councillors also wrestled with each other in the council chambers. Over the weekend Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse laid criminal charges against several ANC and EFF councillors. This begs the question, if this is how the city's first meeting went, will this coalition be able to work together?