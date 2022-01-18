Travel trends for 2022: Domestic Tourism Continues its Reign

Guest: Mariette Du Toit-Helmond | Founder at Destinate









If you thought that 2022 will be the year you finally start travelling internationally with ease, think again. Bespoke destination management and tourism marketing agency, Destinate worked their way through reports by Booking.com, Amadeus, Airbnb, Evolve, Hilton and The Economist to compile a trend report for travel this year, and it looks like domestic travel is still going to be the way to go.