Is Ramaphosa's annoucement that minister Mondli Gungubele will take control e State Security Agency unusual?

Guest: Prof Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Associate Professor, School of Governance at Wits University
Guest: Fundiswa Sithebe | CEO at 4Racing
The glamorous 2022 World Sports Betting Cape Town MET is back and taking place this Saturday, 29 January at the Kenilworth racecourse. Africa is joined by the newly appointed CEO of 4Racing, Fundi Sithebe to talk about the broader aspect of horseracing as a sport.
Guest: Rethabile Mosese | Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse
Africa is joined by Rethabile Mosese, Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse to talk about the what are the legal grounds for sexual assault at the workplace. Lawyers Against Abuse (LvA) is a nonprofit organization that provides critical legal and psychosocial support for victims of gender-based violence in Diepsloot, South Africa
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the new Hyundai Kona.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows what can boost your workout intensity, motivation, and pace. Tune in to her discussing the power of sound and music, on everything from your mood to your training. She knows where you can unlock the best-curated playlists, so don't miss out on her chat!
Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Africa is joined by Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University to try and understand the science behind why we should do away with lockdown restrictions at sporting events or why we should keep it as is.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
Africa is joined by Annaline van der Pool, COO & New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to talk about the knock-on effect the recent rise in inflation causing a massive financial strain on the consumers and their budgets
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Keeping your brain healthy is a lifetime commitment, and our resident fitness enthusiast has uncovered research that reveals just what doing a certain kind of fitness activity can do for the mind.
Tune in to hear more about health, brains, and running research - all which can benefit you!
Guest: Melusi Ncala | Researcher at Corruption Watch
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)released its latest report on corruption yesterday and it found that South Africa along with many other countries, has reached a virtual standstill in efforts to fight corruption. Africa is joined by Melusi Ncala Senior Researcher at Corruption Watch to unpack why that is and what we can do to better the situation.
Guest: Mugwena Maluleke | General Secretary at Sadtu
Africa is joined by Mugwena Maluleke General Secretary of South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) joins Africa on the show this morning to respond to a call that we received from listener Sandile in Johannesburg yesterday. He asked why Afrikaans is still being taught at schools if learners do not speak it as a first language.
Guest: Dr Ben Jugmohan | Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandton
Africa is joined by Dr Ben Jugmohan (General Surgeon) - Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandtonto talk about causes, symptoms, treatments, and misdiagnosis of stomach ulcers.