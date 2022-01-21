Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Radio
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Latest Local
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members' CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleague... 5 February 2022 10:11 AM
'Radio should be used more to raise awareness about cancer' Tygerberg Hospital head of Breast and Endocrine Unit Dr Jenny Edge talks about World Cancer Day and the awareness needed. 5 February 2022 9:19 AM
Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain Emergency services say large parts of Centurion area near the Hennops River and Centurion Lake were flooded after Friday night’s r... 5 February 2022 9:17 AM
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company. 4 February 2022 8:15 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last unt... 4 February 2022 10:17 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just... 4 February 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

21 January 2022 5:39 AM

Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur | Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at                            Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University

 

Africa speaks to Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University, on whether SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for Life Orientation to be scrapped as a subject is a good idea. 


Road to AFCON final

4 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Soccer Laduma to talk about the AFCON finale.
Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3 - 1
Last night Eqypt beat Cameroon 3 - 1 on penalties.
The final takes place on Sunday at 21h00.

Transformation with the Judicial system

4 February 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct

Africa is joined by Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At UCT to talk about transformation and gender dynamic within the South African judicial system.

Car Talk: Kyalami 9hour Endurance race

4 February 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the Kyalami 9hr intercontinental GT Endurance race.

Fitness: Start 2022 strong with the Vitality Run Series

4 February 2022 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

It's a new year and a new chance for you to get active and live life with Vitality. Our fitness enthusiast Liezel shares details on in-person Vitality Run Series for 2022.

Renew your vehicle license disc at the Post Office

3 February 2022 6:10 AM

Guest: Nomkhita  Mona | CEO at South African Post Office

Africa is joined by Nomkhita Mona, CEO at the South African Post Office to talk about how motorists can now renew their licenses at the Post Office.
The service allows drivers to renew their license disc online aswell as pay for it. The disc can  be collected from a Post Office close to you or delivered to your house.

Finance Feature: Choosing the right financial advisor

3 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Alan  Botha |  Director and Wealth Manager  at Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd

Africa is joined by Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance (Pty) Ltd to talk about the importance of choosing the right financial advisor.

Fitness: Are face masks turning up the heat in your body during workouts?

3 February 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has tested out face masks, and is always listening out for the latest news on them. Tune in to hear her discussion on a recent study on face masks that will put some of your fitness and face mask worries to rest.

Ethiopian Airlines takes to the skies after deadly 2019 crash

2 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Linden Birns | Managing Director   at Plane Talking

Africa is joined by Linden Birns about Ethiopian Airlines' decision to restart flights after the deadly 2019 crash. It will be the first time in three years that Boeing 737 MAX will be taking to the skies. The decision came after an intense recertification process by regulators in the United States, the European Union, China, and Ethiopia.

EXPLAINER: The role of the Chief Justice

2 February 2022 5:33 AM

Guest: Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert

Interviews for the role of South Africa’s next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court got underway yesterday. Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Justice Dunston Mlambo, and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are all in the running. Africa is joined by Advocate  Modidima Mannya, Executive Director/Chief Legal Advisor at UNISA to talk about the role of the new Chief Justice and what it would entail.

Health Feature: World Cancer Day

2 February 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Prof Vikash Sewram | Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute  at Stellenbosch University
World Cancer Day is observed yearly on the 4 February and in our weekly health segment, Africa is joined by Prof Vikash Sewram, Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University to talk about some of the causes, symptoms and treatment options available.

Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain

Local

Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations

Local

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

Local

EWN Highlights

Community wants answers after woman and two young girls killed in orphanage fire

5 February 2022 1:23 PM

Police hunt for suspects of a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

5 February 2022 12:28 PM

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

5 February 2022 11:54 AM

