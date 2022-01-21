Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

Guest: Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert



Interviews for the role of South Africa’s next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court got underway yesterday. Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Justice Dunston Mlambo, and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are all in the running. Africa is joined by Advocate Modidima Mannya, Executive Director/Chief Legal Advisor at UNISA to talk about the role of the new Chief Justice and what it would entail.

