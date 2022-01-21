Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur | Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University
Africa speaks to Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University, on whether SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for Life Orientation to be scrapped as a subject is a good idea.
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma
Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Soccer Laduma to talk about the AFCON finale.
Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3 - 1
Last night Eqypt beat Cameroon 3 - 1 on penalties.
The final takes place on Sunday at 21h00.
Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Africa is joined by Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At UCT to talk about transformation and gender dynamic within the South African judicial system.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the Kyalami 9hr intercontinental GT Endurance race.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
It's a new year and a new chance for you to get active and live life with Vitality. Our fitness enthusiast Liezel shares details on in-person Vitality Run Series for 2022.
Guest: Nomkhita Mona | CEO at South African Post Office
Africa is joined by Nomkhita Mona, CEO at the South African Post Office to talk about how motorists can now renew their licenses at the Post Office.
The service allows drivers to renew their license disc online aswell as pay for it. The disc can be collected from a Post Office close to you or delivered to your house.
Guest: Alan Botha | Director and Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
Africa is joined by Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance (Pty) Ltd to talk about the importance of choosing the right financial advisor.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has tested out face masks, and is always listening out for the latest news on them. Tune in to hear her discussion on a recent study on face masks that will put some of your fitness and face mask worries to rest.
Guest: Linden Birns | Managing Director at Plane Talking
Africa is joined by Linden Birns about Ethiopian Airlines' decision to restart flights after the deadly 2019 crash. It will be the first time in three years that Boeing 737 MAX will be taking to the skies. The decision came after an intense recertification process by regulators in the United States, the European Union, China, and Ethiopia.
Guest: Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Interviews for the role of South Africa’s next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court got underway yesterday. Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Justice Dunston Mlambo, and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are all in the running. Africa is joined by Advocate Modidima Mannya, Executive Director/Chief Legal Advisor at UNISA to talk about the role of the new Chief Justice and what it would entail.
Guest: Prof Vikash Sewram | Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University
World Cancer Day is observed yearly on the 4 February and in our weekly health segment, Africa is joined by Prof Vikash Sewram, Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University to talk about some of the causes, symptoms and treatment options available.