Fitness: Apple curates the music to keep your fitness focused & fun

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Fast Fashion Is Killing Our Planet - How We Can Make A Difference
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Phumi Körber, founder and owner of WISI-Oi marketplace for preloved fashion
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Black Hole
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Professor Roger Deane - Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics at the Wits
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness: Middle income earners use 80% of salary in 5 days
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
NinetyOne Full year results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Could China solve Eskom's power trouble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa - Heliogen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - Managing Director Africa at Heliogen
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng Mandy Wiener speaks to forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the weekend weather forecast. 18 May 2022 1:39 PM
Why the ruling on the Divorce Act is the right step towards gender equality Clement Manyathela speaks to family law attorney Clorinda Scalo about the landmark ruling on the Divorce Act and what this could m... 18 May 2022 1:37 PM
'We must start recovering the services as promised,' says Prasa Mandy Wiener spoke to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about these plans and when they will star... 18 May 2022 1:32 PM
View all Local
Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family The family gave an update on his condition on Wednesday morning following claims that he had succumbed to his injuries from last w... 18 May 2022 11:48 AM
Abahlali baseMjondolo member's murder was 'deliberate' Mandy Weiner interviews Thapelo Mohapi, the general secretary of Abahlali baseMjondolo, on the murder of an activist and land occu... 17 May 2022 4:16 PM
SA to donate R350 million to Cuba - 7 times the amount initially reported The donation was initially set at R50 million, says DA's Ashor Sarupen, a much lower amount that nevertheless caused an uproar whe... 17 May 2022 3:26 PM
View all Politics
Township Economy Development Act will not restrict any township trading - Tau Gauteng MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development Parks Tau says the act will not disrupt exist... 18 May 2022 12:21 PM
'Funeral cover loophole allows addition of unrelated people to be killed' Frank Magwegwe (Sanlam Wealth Solutions) on why it's relatively easy to add an unrelated person to a funeral policy. 17 May 2022 9:40 PM
Middle-income earners spend 80% of their salary within 5 days - FNB Bruce Whitfield interviews Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, and personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 17 May 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mom warns parents about playground mistakes after son breaks leg Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 May 2022 9:56 AM
Hypertension - not just something that affects gogo and oupa, says cardiologist Africa Melane is joined by cardiologist Dr Nqoba Tsabedze to talk about the increase in cases of hypertension in young people. 18 May 2022 8:36 AM
Why Gallo Vault Sessions' deep dives into SA music history is so important Africa Melane speaks to Zara Julius, researcher and producer of the Gallo Vault Sessions, about the podcast series and, the histor... 18 May 2022 6:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
It's a binge-fest! Disney+ launches in Mzansi, bringing your favourite shows Bongani Bingwa speaks to the senior vice-president/general manager at The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service, for more... 17 May 2022 7:55 AM
'She had a soothing voice,' Dr Rebecca Malope pays tribute to Deborah Fraser As people continue to pay tribute to legendary gospel Deborah Fraser, music icon Dr Rebecca Malope says she was an amazing singer... 16 May 2022 9:52 AM
Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha : Acting is like tennis, a good opponent improves you In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, legendary actor Dr Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha talks about his career, chil... 12 May 2022 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
SA calls for concrete commitments in fight against child labour Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Labour. 16 May 2022 3:31 PM
Calling a colleague 'bald' is now a form of harassment (in the UK at least) Clarence Ford speaks to employment lawyer Jacqui Reed about the bald British man who sued his employer for sexual harassment. 16 May 2022 12:46 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
Businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
Sonos launches 'Ray' soundbar in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 16 May 2022 8:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness: Apple curates the music to keep your fitness focused & fun

Fitness: Apple curates the music to keep your fitness focused & fun

28 January 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows what can boost your workout intensity, motivation, and pace.  Tune in to her discussing the power of sound and music, on everything from your mood to your training. She knows where you can unlock the best-curated playlists, so don't miss out on her chat!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Another delay in former Presidents trial

18 May 2022 5:29 AM

Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, Attorney and MD of IusPrudentia Special Counsel to reflect on yet another postponement in former president Jacob Zuma corruption trial. 


The case is now due back in court on 1 August. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: New hypertension cases higher among younger generation

18 May 2022 5:23 AM

World Hypertension Day is observed annually on the 17 May with that aim of creating awareness about Hypertension and its symptoms.

Africa is joined by Dr Nqoba Tsabedze Academic & Clinical Head - Division of Cardiology Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital University of the Witwatersrand to talk about why there has been an increase in new hypertension cases higher among  the younger generation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Beginner's How-To Guide to Running

18 May 2022 5:22 AM

No matter how fit you are, we're here to guide you to becoming a runner with expert tips! 
Tune in to hear our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing running - what she loves and loathes about it, but especially offering up tips on how to run, run better, and stay safe while doing it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New inner-city housing project for the City Of johannesburg

17 May 2022 5:26 AM

Guest: Mlungisi Mabaso | Housing MMC at City of Johannesburg

Wasanga is joined by Mlungisi Mabaso, Housing MMC in City of Johannesburg to talk about the inner-city housing project. This comes after The City of Johannesburg knowingly destroyed the Kaserne Building in Jeppestown, making room for development that will provide low-cost housing to residents  in that area.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: KwaZulu-Natal South Coast tourism open for business

17 May 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Phelisa  Mangcu | Chief Executive Officer at Ugu South Coast Tourism

Wasanga is joined by Phelisa Mangcu, Chief Executive Officer at Ugu South Coast Tourism to talk about KwaZulu-Natal South Coast tourism open for businesses. The coastal province was hit by devastating floods roughly a month ago, after the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on operations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness and Wellbeing: Finding Exercising Motivation in Cold Winters

17 May 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast come rain or shine, knows the difficulties and benefits of exercise year-round.
Tune in as she shares her insights on keeping motivated to workout in winter, offers her tips on keeping safe, and loads more to prepare you for exercising in cold weather.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state of South Africas Home Affairs Department

16 May 2022 6:02 AM

Guest: Steve Kretzmann, freelance journalist

Wasanga is joined by Steve Kretzmann, Freelance Journalist to talk about his opinion piece published in the Daily Maverick about the state of South Africa Home Affairs department.


In the piece, Steve mentions that day-long queues have become a permanent feature outside Home Affairs offices across the country, from Johannesburg to Stellenbosch and Cape Town. Although the top brass are trying to solve the causes, a budget shortage means the issue won’t be sorted out in the near future, despite a “war on queues” programme initiated in 2018.


The problem appears to be that Treasury, crumbling under multiple pressures, does not have the money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court rules South Africa’s Divorce Act is 'unconstitutional'

16 May 2022 5:22 AM

Guest: Natasha  Truyens | Senior Associate Attorney at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys

Last week, The Pretoria High Court ruled that a section of South Africa’s Divorce Act is unconstitutional. Wasanga is joined by Natasha Truyens, Senior Associate Attorney at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys to discuss this ruling and what it means for couples who are married out community of property in the country.


Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act deals with the division of assets for couples married out of the community of property. However, Section 7(3)(a) lays out different rules for marriages that took place after the Matrimonial Property Act came into effect on 1 November 1984.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: What security is best for property?

16 May 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Ricardo Coetzee | Head of Auto & General Insurance at Auto And General Insurance

Wasanga is joined by Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance to talk about what security you should invest in for your home or business.


Auto & General and Fidelity ADT agree that it’s crucial for home and business owners to have a layered approach to security and not rely on just a single security measure. They offer the following tips when it comes to choosing the right hardware and making safety your family and colleagues’ top priority.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fundraising & Fitness: Endurance Swimmers Sport Obsession Making a difference in Animals lives

16 May 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing the near record-breaking swimming journey Howard Warrington has had, as well as her own experience with a route that's historical, challenging, and popular for fundraising and record-breakers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Get the coats out! Cold wet and windy weekend for Gauteng

Local

R22 million flag project to create only 143 jobs - Department of Arts

Local

Mpho Moerane unconscious and in a critical but stable condition, says family

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane suspension would be punitive and impact her dignity, court told

18 May 2022 12:57 PM

Annual consumer price inflation unchanged at 5.9% for April - Stats SA

18 May 2022 12:47 PM

Tazne van Wyk murder accused pleads not guilty to 27 charges

18 May 2022 12:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA