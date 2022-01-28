Car Talk: Hyundai Kona

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the new Hyundai Kona.
Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, Attorney and MD of IusPrudentia Special Counsel to reflect on yet another postponement in former president Jacob Zuma corruption trial.
The case is now due back in court on 1 August.
World Hypertension Day is observed annually on the 17 May with that aim of creating awareness about Hypertension and its symptoms.
Africa is joined by Dr Nqoba Tsabedze Academic & Clinical Head - Division of Cardiology Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital University of the Witwatersrand to talk about why there has been an increase in new hypertension cases higher among the younger generation.
No matter how fit you are, we're here to guide you to becoming a runner with expert tips!
Tune in to hear our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing running - what she loves and loathes about it, but especially offering up tips on how to run, run better, and stay safe while doing it.
Guest: Mlungisi Mabaso | Housing MMC at City of Johannesburg
Wasanga is joined by Mlungisi Mabaso, Housing MMC in City of Johannesburg to talk about the inner-city housing project. This comes after The City of Johannesburg knowingly destroyed the Kaserne Building in Jeppestown, making room for development that will provide low-cost housing to residents in that area.
Guest: Phelisa Mangcu | Chief Executive Officer at Ugu South Coast Tourism
Wasanga is joined by Phelisa Mangcu, Chief Executive Officer at Ugu South Coast Tourism to talk about KwaZulu-Natal South Coast tourism open for businesses. The coastal province was hit by devastating floods roughly a month ago, after the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on operations.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast come rain or shine, knows the difficulties and benefits of exercise year-round.
Tune in as she shares her insights on keeping motivated to workout in winter, offers her tips on keeping safe, and loads more to prepare you for exercising in cold weather.
Guest: Steve Kretzmann, freelance journalist
Wasanga is joined by Steve Kretzmann, Freelance Journalist to talk about his opinion piece published in the Daily Maverick about the state of South Africa Home Affairs department.
In the piece, Steve mentions that day-long queues have become a permanent feature outside Home Affairs offices across the country, from Johannesburg to Stellenbosch and Cape Town. Although the top brass are trying to solve the causes, a budget shortage means the issue won’t be sorted out in the near future, despite a “war on queues” programme initiated in 2018.
The problem appears to be that Treasury, crumbling under multiple pressures, does not have the money.
Guest: Natasha Truyens | Senior Associate Attorney at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
Last week, The Pretoria High Court ruled that a section of South Africa’s Divorce Act is unconstitutional. Wasanga is joined by Natasha Truyens, Senior Associate Attorney at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys to discuss this ruling and what it means for couples who are married out community of property in the country.
Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act deals with the division of assets for couples married out of the community of property. However, Section 7(3)(a) lays out different rules for marriages that took place after the Matrimonial Property Act came into effect on 1 November 1984.
Guest: Ricardo Coetzee | Head of Auto & General Insurance at Auto And General Insurance
Wasanga is joined by Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance to talk about what security you should invest in for your home or business.
Auto & General and Fidelity ADT agree that it’s crucial for home and business owners to have a layered approach to security and not rely on just a single security measure. They offer the following tips when it comes to choosing the right hardware and making safety your family and colleagues’ top priority.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing the near record-breaking swimming journey Howard Warrington has had, as well as her own experience with a route that's historical, challenging, and popular for fundraising and record-breakers.