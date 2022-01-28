Car Talk: Hyundai Kona

Guest: Steve Kretzmann, freelance journalist



Wasanga is joined by Steve Kretzmann, Freelance Journalist to talk about his opinion piece published in the Daily Maverick about the state of South Africa Home Affairs department.





In the piece, Steve mentions that day-long queues have become a permanent feature outside Home Affairs offices across the country, from Johannesburg to Stellenbosch and Cape Town. Although the top brass are trying to solve the causes, a budget shortage means the issue won’t be sorted out in the near future, despite a “war on queues” programme initiated in 2018.





The problem appears to be that Treasury, crumbling under multiple pressures, does not have the money.

arrow_forward