Legal grounds for sexual assault at the work place

Guest: Rethabile Mosese | Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse
Africa is joined by Rethabile Mosese, Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse to talk about the what are the legal grounds for sexual assault at the workplace. Lawyers Against Abuse (LvA) is a nonprofit organization that provides critical legal and psychosocial support for victims of gender-based violence in Diepsloot, South Africa
Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Africa is joined by Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC for Health in Gauteng about the shooting that tooki place at the Tembisa Hospital, resulting in it close for investigations.
Guest: Prof. Murray Leibrandt | Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Professor Murray Leibbrandt, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at UCT to talk about what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet should do to get South Africa's economy up and running again.
Guest: Carla Oberholzer | Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe
Africa is joined by Carla Oberholzer, Debt Advisor at Debt Safe to talk about how being open about your financial difficulties can improve your relationship. Carla recommends the following tips (whether at the start of your relationship, in a long-term relationship already, or being married) to help kickstart and continue the conversation about finances
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen doesn't just have a handle on the best fitness finds and news out there, but also the best picks for post-workouts. Tune in to find out what she thinks about a product designed to ease your body back to good health, by unknotting your muscles.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
Africa is joined by Cape Talk 567 & 702 Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds to talk about the 94th Academy Awards better know as the Oscars that is set to take place on 27 March 2022.
Guest: Bianca van Zyl | CEO at Valomate Medical Services
Africa is joined by Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services to talk about road accident fund victims without medical aid can now access private treatment.
Bianca says that since the get-go, Valomate has supported over 400 patients and its network comprises 26 contracted hospitals, 84 contracted specialists, and 8 contracted ambulance providers.
Guest: Dr Nicholas Clark | Director / Reproductive Medicine Specialist at MEDFEM Fertility Clinic
The month of February marks Reproductive Health Awareness month in South Africa. Africa is joined by Dr Nicholas Clark, Reproductive Medicine Specialist / Director Medfem Fertility Clinic to talk about the importance of getting yourself checked out, how often you should it, and treatment options available.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
A Charity triathlon that brings fitness and community together, is on our resident fitness enthusiast radar today. Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about the Wooloworths Trust and the triathlon and activities you too can participate in depending on your fitness and comfort level.
Guest: Dr Cleeve Robertson | CEO at NSRI
Africa is joined by, Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO at The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) to talk about some of the work they do and how they got involved with Moonstruck.
Guest: Yvonne Sundu | at Freelance Writer and Journalist
Africa is joined by Yvonne Sundu, Freelance Journalist to talk about the Malawian High Court that set to give a ruling later today on the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.