Horsing around with 4Racing CEO Fundiswa Sithebe

Guest: Fundiswa Sithebe | CEO at 4Racing
The glamorous 2022 World Sports Betting Cape Town MET is back and taking place this Saturday, 29 January at the Kenilworth racecourse. Africa is joined by the newly appointed CEO of 4Racing, Fundi Sithebe to talk about the broader aspect of horseracing as a sport.
Guest: Roberto Quintas | Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Councillor Rob Quintas, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport about the MyCiTi N2 bus service returning this week.
The first buses will depart from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha on Saturday shortly after 05:00
Guest: Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council
Africa is joined by Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze,Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council to talk about Action SAs three day strategic meeting that took place at the weekend.
Guest: Sasha-Lee Davids | South African Singer / Songwriter / Television Presenter
Africa is joined by Sasha-Lee Davids, South African singer and songwriter about her performance on the Moonstruck stage this Saturday.
The Lady Day Big Band will be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.
Guests: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant
Africa is joined by Christina van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the South Africa's readiness for Electric Vehicles.
Are we ready?
Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Africa is joined by Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC for Health in Gauteng about the shooting that tooki place at the Tembisa Hospital, resulting in it close for investigations.
Guest: Prof. Murray Leibrandt | Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Professor Murray Leibbrandt, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at UCT to talk about what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet should do to get South Africa's economy up and running again.
Guest: Carla Oberholzer | Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe
Africa is joined by Carla Oberholzer, Debt Advisor at Debt Safe to talk about how being open about your financial difficulties can improve your relationship. Carla recommends the following tips (whether at the start of your relationship, in a long-term relationship already, or being married) to help kickstart and continue the conversation about finances
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen doesn't just have a handle on the best fitness finds and news out there, but also the best picks for post-workouts. Tune in to find out what she thinks about a product designed to ease your body back to good health, by unknotting your muscles.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
Africa is joined by Cape Talk 567 & 702 Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds to talk about the 94th Academy Awards better know as the Oscars that is set to take place on 27 March 2022.