Nourishing sporting dreams: Boxer Emihle Ntunja & the battle she need help with

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Someone who is making their boxing dreams come true in Langa, is on our resident fitness enthusiast's radar. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the challenges faced by Emihle Ntunja, the successes of her sporting efforts, and possible ways YOU can help this female boxer from Langa reach the top.
Guest: Sasha-Lee Davids | South African Singer / Songwriter / Television Presenter
Africa is joined by Sasha-Lee Davids, South African singer and songwriter about her performance on the Moonstruck stage this Saturday.
The Lady Day Big Band will be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.
Guests: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant
Africa is joined by Christina van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the South Africa's readiness for Electric Vehicles.
Are we ready?
Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Africa is joined by Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC for Health in Gauteng about the shooting that tooki place at the Tembisa Hospital, resulting in it close for investigations.
Guest: Prof. Murray Leibrandt | Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Professor Murray Leibbrandt, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at UCT to talk about what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet should do to get South Africa's economy up and running again.
Guest: Carla Oberholzer | Spokesperson and debt advisor at DebtSafe
Africa is joined by Carla Oberholzer, Debt Advisor at Debt Safe to talk about how being open about your financial difficulties can improve your relationship. Carla recommends the following tips (whether at the start of your relationship, in a long-term relationship already, or being married) to help kickstart and continue the conversation about finances
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen doesn't just have a handle on the best fitness finds and news out there, but also the best picks for post-workouts. Tune in to find out what she thinks about a product designed to ease your body back to good health, by unknotting your muscles.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
Africa is joined by Cape Talk 567 & 702 Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds to talk about the 94th Academy Awards better know as the Oscars that is set to take place on 27 March 2022.
Guest: Bianca van Zyl | CEO at Valomate Medical Services
Africa is joined by Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services to talk about road accident fund victims without medical aid can now access private treatment.
Bianca says that since the get-go, Valomate has supported over 400 patients and its network comprises 26 contracted hospitals, 84 contracted specialists, and 8 contracted ambulance providers.
Guest: Dr Nicholas Clark | Director / Reproductive Medicine Specialist at MEDFEM Fertility Clinic
The month of February marks Reproductive Health Awareness month in South Africa. Africa is joined by Dr Nicholas Clark, Reproductive Medicine Specialist / Director Medfem Fertility Clinic to talk about the importance of getting yourself checked out, how often you should it, and treatment options available.