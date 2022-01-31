Property Feature: Rental trends to look out for

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police Police have reminded communities that their cooperation is essential in fighting the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence... 13 February 2022 11:32 AM
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives. 13 February 2022 9:16 AM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 3:13 PM
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 7 February 2022 6:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property Feature: Rental trends to look out for

Property Feature: Rental trends to look out for

31 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Jonathan Kohler, CEO - Landsdowne Property Group

Africa is joined by Jonathan Kohler, CEO - Landsdowne Property Group to talk about what some of the rental trends will be this year.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Sasha-Lee Davids x Moonstuck

11 February 2022 6:17 AM

Guest: Sasha-Lee Davids | South African Singer / Songwriter / Television Presenter
Africa is joined by Sasha-Lee Davids, South African singer and songwriter about her performance on the Moonstruck stage this Saturday.
  The Lady Day Big Band will be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2022: R350 Covid-19 income grant to continue

11 February 2022 5:31 AM

Guests: Christina  van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies                 In Poverty And Inequality Institute

             Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant

Africa is joined by Christina  van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: South Africa’s readiness for Electric Vehicles

11 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the South Africa's readiness for Electric Vehicles.
Are we ready?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Tembisa Hospital closure

10 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Africa is joined by Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC for Health in Gauteng about the shooting that tooki place at the Tembisa Hospital, resulting in it close for investigations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to get South Africa's economy up and running again

10 February 2022 5:31 AM

Guest: Prof. Murray Leibrandt | Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Professor Murray Leibbrandt, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at UCT to talk about what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet should do to get South Africa's economy up and running again.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: Be Open About DEBT to your partner

10 February 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Carla Oberholzer | Spokesperson and debt advisor  at DebtSafe

Africa is joined by Carla Oberholzer, Debt Advisor at Debt Safe to talk about how being open about your financial difficulties can improve your relationship. Carla recommends the following tips (whether at the start of your relationship, in a long-term relationship already, or being married) to help kickstart and continue the conversation about finances

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Test it Out Thursday : Testing out The HyperIce Hypervolt 2.0 - designed to unknot your muscle strains

10 February 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen doesn't just have a handle on the best fitness finds and news out there, but also the best picks for post-workouts. Tune in to find out what she thinks about a product designed to ease your body back to good health, by unknotting your muscles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 94th Oscar nominations announced

9 February 2022 6:05 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk

Africa is joined by Cape Talk 567 & 702 Movie Critic, Gayle Edmunds to talk about the 94th Academy Awards better know as the Oscars that is set to take place on 27 March 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Road accident fund (RAF) victims without medical aid can now access private healthcare treatment

9 February 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: Bianca  van Zyl | CEO at Valomate Medical Services

Africa is joined by Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services to talk about road accident fund victims without medical aid can now access private treatment.

Bianca says that since the get-go, Valomate has supported over 400 patients and its network comprises 26 contracted hospitals, 84 contracted specialists, and 8 contracted ambulance providers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: Reproductive Health Month

9 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Dr Nicholas  Clark | Director / Reproductive Medicine Specialist  at MEDFEM Fertility Clinic

The month of February marks Reproductive Health Awareness month in South Africa. Africa is joined by Dr Nicholas Clark, Reproductive Medicine Specialist / Director Medfem Fertility Clinic to talk about the importance of getting yourself checked out, how often you should it, and treatment options available.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'

Local

How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity

Local

World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'

Local

EWN Highlights

Search continues for Cape Town teen lost in strong rip current

13 February 2022 12:44 PM

Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police

13 February 2022 11:32 AM

'Hard not to cry': What is being said at the Beijing Olympics

13 February 2022 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA