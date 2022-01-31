ANALYSIS: Former President Jacob Zuma back in court

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel



Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel to talk about former President Jacob Zuma who will be back in court today to appeal the dismissal of his special plea.

Judge Piet Koen rejected the former Presidents plea in which he asked for the withdrawal of advocate Billy Downer in October last year and set down the trial date for the 11th of April.