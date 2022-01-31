EXPLAINER: Census 2022 - Why it's so important

Guest: Luqmaan Omar Head: Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations
Africa is joined by Luqmaan Omar, Head of Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations about why it's so important that South Africans take part.
Census 2022 takes place between 3 - 28 February 2022 and it will be the country's first digital Census. The nationwide population count will be conducted through phone, digital computer-assisted counting and door-to-door house visits.
Stats SA has asked that all communities to register before the end of January (which is today) for the online count via the data-free registration website – getcounted.statssa.gov.za
Guest: Prof Lisa Thompson | African Centre for Citizenship and Democracy at UWC
Africa is joined by Prof Lisa Thompson, University of the Western Cape School of Government to talk about the Western Cape State Of The Province where Premier Alan Winde is set to make announcements on infrastructure-enabled job creation, violence prevention, the provinces GBV response and a new way of work in the Western Cape Government.
Guest: Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena | Chairman at Zimbabwe Community South Africa
At the weekend, a group by the name of 'Operation Dudula' took to the streets of Hillbrow, allegedly marching against crime. The group has handed a memorandum over to various business leaders in the area.
Africa is joined by Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairman Zimbabwean Community in SA to talk about 'Operation Dudula' accusing undocumented foreign nationals of involvement in criminal networks and taking jobs meant for locals.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth to talk about the benefit of having a remote working visa in South Africa and how it could boost the economy.
Guest: Roberto Quintas | Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Councillor Rob Quintas, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport about the MyCiTi N2 bus service returning this week. The first bus will leave from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha on Saturday at 05:00
Guest: Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council
Africa is joined by Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze,Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council to talk about Action SAs three day strategic meeting that took place at the weekend.
Guest: Sasha-Lee Davids | South African Singer / Songwriter / Television Presenter
Africa is joined by Sasha-Lee Davids, South African singer and songwriter about her performance on the Moonstruck stage this Saturday.
The Lady Day Big Band will be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.
Guests: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant
Africa is joined by Christina van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the South Africa's readiness for Electric Vehicles.
Are we ready?
Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Africa is joined by Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC for Health in Gauteng about the shooting that tooki place at the Tembisa Hospital, resulting in it close for investigations.
Guest: Prof. Murray Leibrandt | Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Professor Murray Leibbrandt, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at UCT to talk about what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet should do to get South Africa's economy up and running again.