EXPLAINER: Census 2022 - Why it's so important

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The Series on Personality Disorders - Episode 3 - Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Kobus Roux - Psychiatrist
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA
Today at 17:20
Debate around higher wages versus job retention is misguided
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:13
Why Ninety One opposes Heineken's offer for Distell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Forsyth - Investment Specialist at Ninety one
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Discovery and AIA to establish a pan-Asian health InsurTech business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Broomberg - CEO at Discovery Vitality Health International (VHI).
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw Mandy Wiener interviews 'The President's Keepers' author regarding documents he handed over to the State Security Agency. 15 February 2022 1:09 PM
'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation' Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno talks about how young people can make their voices heard in the workplace. 15 February 2022 11:57 AM
SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be visiting the Wemmer Pan on Tuesday morning to inspect the pollution and... 15 February 2022 7:17 AM
View all Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
View all Politics
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines. 14 February 2022 7:35 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
EXPLAINER: Census 2022 - Why it's so important

EXPLAINER: Census 2022 - Why it's so important

31 January 2022 6:05 AM

Guest: Luqmaan Omar Head: Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations

Africa is joined by Luqmaan Omar, Head of Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations about why it's so important that South Africans take part.
Census 2022 takes place between 3 - 28 February 2022 and it will be the country's first digital Census. The nationwide population count will be conducted through phone, digital computer-assisted counting and door-to-door house visits.
Stats SA has asked that all communities to register before the end of January (which is today) for the online count via the data-free registration website – getcounted.statssa.gov.za  


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Analysis: Western Cape State Of The Province

15 February 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Lisa  Thompson | African Centre for Citizenship and Democracy at UWC
Africa is joined by Prof Lisa Thompson, University of the Western Cape School of Government to talk about the Western Cape State Of The Province where Premier Alan Winde is set to make announcements on infrastructure-enabled job creation, violence prevention, the provinces GBV response and a new way of work in the Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africas immigration issue

15 February 2022 5:27 AM

Guest: Ngqabutho Nicholas  Mabhena | Chairman at Zimbabwe Community South Africa

At the weekend, a group by the name of 'Operation Dudula' took to the streets of Hillbrow, allegedly marching against crime. The group has handed a memorandum over to various business leaders in the area.


Africa is joined by Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairman Zimbabwean Community in SA to talk about 'Operation Dudula' accusing undocumented foreign nationals of involvement in criminal networks and taking jobs meant for locals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The benefit of the a remote working visa in South Africa

15 February 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

Africa is joined by Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth to talk about the benefit of having a remote working visa in South Africa and how it could boost the economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The MyCiTi N2 Bus service returns

14 February 2022 6:02 AM

Guest: Roberto Quintas | Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town

Africa is joined by Councillor Rob Quintas, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport about the MyCiTi N2 bus service returning this week. The first bus will leave from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha on Saturday at 05:00

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Action SA meeting

14 February 2022 5:26 AM

Guest: Prof Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council


Africa is joined by Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze,Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council to talk about Action SAs three day strategic meeting that took place at the weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasha-Lee Davids x Moonstuck

11 February 2022 6:17 AM

Guest: Sasha-Lee Davids | South African Singer / Songwriter / Television Presenter
Africa is joined by Sasha-Lee Davids, South African singer and songwriter about her performance on the Moonstruck stage this Saturday.
  The Lady Day Big Band will be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2022: R350 Covid-19 income grant to continue

11 February 2022 5:31 AM

Guests: Christina  van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies                 In Poverty And Inequality Institute

             Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant

Africa is joined by Christina  van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: South Africa’s readiness for Electric Vehicles

11 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the South Africa's readiness for Electric Vehicles.
Are we ready?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Tembisa Hospital closure

10 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng MEC of Health
Africa is joined by Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, MEC for Health in Gauteng about the shooting that tooki place at the Tembisa Hospital, resulting in it close for investigations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to get South Africa's economy up and running again

10 February 2022 5:31 AM

Guest: Prof. Murray Leibrandt | Director at Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit University of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Professor Murray Leibbrandt, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at UCT to talk about what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet should do to get South Africa's economy up and running again.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan

Local

Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw

Local

Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae

World

EWN Highlights

A timeline of Russia's worrying stand-off with Ukraine

15 February 2022 1:11 PM

Teen dies in stabbing incident in Somerset West

15 February 2022 12:49 PM

Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

15 February 2022 12:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA