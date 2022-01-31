EXPLAINER: Census 2022 - Why it's so important

Guest: Luqmaan Omar Head: Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations



Africa is joined by Luqmaan Omar, Head of Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations about why it's so important that South Africans take part.

Census 2022 takes place between 3 - 28 February 2022 and it will be the country's first digital Census. The nationwide population count will be conducted through phone, digital computer-assisted counting and door-to-door house visits.

Stats SA has asked that all communities to register before the end of January (which is today) for the online count via the data-free registration website – getcounted.statssa.gov.za