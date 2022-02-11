Car Talk: South Africa’s readiness for Electric Vehicles

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:13
budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Its a rubicon budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 18:48
Tax implications for individual and corporates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Keet van Zyl - Founding Partner of Knife Capital,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 22 February 2022 7:58 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
'We think someone is sabotaging Charlotte Maxeke hospital,' says department head The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has been closed since 16 April 2021 due to a fire that seriously damaged parts... 22 February 2022 11:40 AM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House. 21 February 2022 7:20 PM
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shores 21 February 2022 7:40 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 February 2022 8:37 AM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Car Talk: South Africa’s readiness for Electric Vehicles

Car Talk: South Africa’s readiness for Electric Vehicles

11 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the South Africa's readiness for Electric Vehicles.
Are we ready?
Are we ready?


Lack of service delivery in the City Of Johannesburg leaves residents frustrated

22 February 2022 5:59 AM

Guest: Sophie  Smit | Legal Researcher  at Helen Suman Foundation

Africa is joined by Sophie Smit. Legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation to talk about the ongoing service delivery issue in the City Of Johannesburg that have left residents frustrated and taking matters into their own hands.


Yesterday, News24 reported that an 82-year-old Gauteng pensioner is now stuck with a R185 000 water bill after fixing a City of Johannesburg water pipe that had burst outside his home.

Democratic Alliance to introduce corruption tax bill to members

22 February 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: Dr. Dion George | Shadow Minister Of Finance at Da
Africa is joined by Dion George, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, and a Member of Parliament for the opposition Democratic Alliance to talk about the partys' plan to introduce a private members bill to initiate a corruption tax. The DA said that the bill will introduce provisions that will require companies implicated in corruption to pay additional tax.

Travel & Tourism: Africa Games Week is back in Cape Town

22 February 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Nick Hall | Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)

Africa is joined by Nick Hall, Co-Founder of African Games Week to talk about the event that starts this week in Cape Town. 
Africa Games Week in Cape Town is the largest gathering of African Game Developers in the world, bringing together over 200 developers and a further 200 content creators from across the continent. 

Fitness: Get your run on

22 February 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel as she shares more info on two running events that should be on everyone's calendar.
Tune in!
Tune in!

Analysis: Gauteng State Of The Province

21 February 2022 6:08 AM

Guest: Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation at University of Johannesburg
Africa is joined by Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation at the University Of Johannesburg to talk about the Gauteng State Of The Province taking place today. The Premier of Gauteng David Makhura is set to make announcements on job creation, service delivery and crime prevention amongst other issues.

Ace Magashule back in court

21 February 2022 5:23 AM

Guest: Dr Sethugelo Matebesi | Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State


Africa is joined by Dr Sethulego Matebesi  Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State to talk about the suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s political hope and dreams at the party as he is set to return to the Bloemfontien High Court today. He is accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

Property: Importance of having a deposit when buying a house

21 February 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Jovanet  Van der Merwe | Gauteng Provincial Manager at Bond Gallery

Africa is joined by Jovanet Van der Merwe, Gauteng Provincial Manager at Bond Gallery to talk about why it is important to have a deposit when buying a house for the first time. Experts say that if you pay a deposit, it helps you secure the potential property and honor the agreement.

Bheki Cele in hot water with The South African Police Union (SAPU)

18 February 2022 5:24 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Africa is joined Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis to talk about the South African Police Union (SAPU) criticizing  Police Minister Bheki Cele for allegedly interfering in  in the work of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Car Talk: Toyota’s 5th SOMI

18 February 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about Toyota SA Motors recently held the State of the the Nation address at Kyalami.

Talking about mental health should be normal

17 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Vanisha   Gordon | Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group)
SADAG launched an online campaign called #RealConvo’s sharing important conversation starters and helpful tips on what to say and what not to say, sharing expert videos, and resources on how to talk about Teen Suicide Prevention. Africa is joined by Vanisha Gordon, Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group).

Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert

Local

Institute focuses on allocation for social grants, health ahead of budget speech

Local

Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'

Local

Treasury denies allegations of budget cuts across govt departments

22 February 2022 8:39 PM

Parly building not in danger of collapsing at this point after fire - De Lille

22 February 2022 8:12 PM

Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane's impeachment moves ahead

22 February 2022 7:27 PM

