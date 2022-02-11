SONA 2022: R350 Covid-19 income grant to continue

Guests: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant
Africa is joined by Christina van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.
Guest: Sophie Smit | Legal Researcher at Helen Suman Foundation
Africa is joined by Sophie Smit. Legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation to talk about the ongoing service delivery issue in the City Of Johannesburg that have left residents frustrated and taking matters into their own hands.
Yesterday, News24 reported that an 82-year-old Gauteng pensioner is now stuck with a R185 000 water bill after fixing a City of Johannesburg water pipe that had burst outside his home.
Guest: Dr. Dion George | Shadow Minister Of Finance at Da
Africa is joined by Dion George, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, and a Member of Parliament for the opposition Democratic Alliance to talk about the partys' plan to introduce a private members bill to initiate a corruption tax. The DA said that the bill will introduce provisions that will require companies implicated in corruption to pay additional tax.
Guest: Nick Hall | Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Africa is joined by Nick Hall, Co-Founder of African Games Week to talk about the event that starts this week in Cape Town.
Africa Games Week in Cape Town is the largest gathering of African Game Developers in the world, bringing together over 200 developers and a further 200 content creators from across the continent.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel as she shares more info on two running events that should be on everyone's calendar.
Guest: Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation at University of Johannesburg
Africa is joined by Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation at the University Of Johannesburg to talk about the Gauteng State Of The Province taking place today. The Premier of Gauteng David Makhura is set to make announcements on job creation, service delivery and crime prevention amongst other issues.
Guest: Dr Sethugelo Matebesi | Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State
Africa is joined by Dr Sethulego Matebesi Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State to talk about the suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s political hope and dreams at the party as he is set to return to the Bloemfontien High Court today. He is accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering.
Guest: Jovanet Van der Merwe | Gauteng Provincial Manager at Bond Gallery
Africa is joined by Jovanet Van der Merwe, Gauteng Provincial Manager at Bond Gallery to talk about why it is important to have a deposit when buying a house for the first time. Experts say that if you pay a deposit, it helps you secure the potential property and honor the agreement.
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Africa is joined Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis to talk about the South African Police Union (SAPU) criticizing Police Minister Bheki Cele for allegedly interfering in in the work of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about Toyota SA Motors recently held the State of the the Nation address at Kyalami.
Guest: Vanisha Gordon | Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group)
SADAG launched an online campaign called #RealConvo’s sharing important conversation starters and helpful tips on what to say and what not to say, sharing expert videos, and resources on how to talk about Teen Suicide Prevention. Africa is joined by Vanisha Gordon, Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group).