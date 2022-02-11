Sasha-Lee Davids x Moonstuck

Guest: Dr Sethugelo Matebesi | Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State





Africa is joined by Dr Sethulego Matebesi Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State to talk about the suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s political hope and dreams at the party as he is set to return to the Bloemfontien High Court today. He is accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

