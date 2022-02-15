South Africas immigration issue

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
GirlCodeZA looking to upskill 100 women with coding skills Co-founder of GirlCodeZA Tinyiko Simbine says people can apply via their social media pages @GirlCodeZA. 20 February 2022 11:07 AM
City of Tshwane claws back R500 million in unpaid bills The City of Tshwane has collected almost R500 million in its campaign to clampdown on non-paying customers. 20 February 2022 8:19 AM
'Parents should use tax free accounts to teach children about savings' Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the benefits of having a tax free accounts. 20 February 2022 8:11 AM
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend. 19 February 2022 11:18 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
There is a learning and squeezing about to happen to me - Hle Gospel star Hlengiwe 'Hle' Ntombela talks about signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel. 20 February 2022 11:55 AM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch all the action from week 3's Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 19 February 2022 2:12 PM
'I am growing as a live music practitioner,' says Msaki The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on 702Unplugged that she realised during lockdown that you don't practise with the same inten... 18 February 2022 3:17 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
South Africas immigration issue

South Africas immigration issue

15 February 2022 5:27 AM

Guest: Ngqabutho Nicholas  Mabhena | Chairman at Zimbabwe Community South Africa

At the weekend, a group by the name of 'Operation Dudula' took to the streets of Hillbrow, allegedly marching against crime. The group has handed a memorandum over to various business leaders in the area.


Africa is joined by Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairman Zimbabwean Community in SA to talk about 'Operation Dudula' accusing undocumented foreign nationals of involvement in criminal networks and taking jobs meant for locals.


Bheki Cele in hot water with The South African Police Union (SAPU)

18 February 2022 5:24 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Africa is joined Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis to talk about the South African Police Union (SAPU) criticizing  Police Minister Bheki Cele for allegedly interfering in  in the work of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Car Talk: Toyota’s 5th SOMI

18 February 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about Toyota SA Motors recently held the State of the the Nation address at Kyalami.

Talking about mental health should be normal

17 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Vanisha   Gordon | Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group)
SADAG launched an online campaign called #RealConvo’s sharing important conversation starters and helpful tips on what to say and what not to say, sharing expert videos, and resources on how to talk about Teen Suicide Prevention. Africa is joined by Vanisha Gordon, Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group).

Former President Jacob Zuma appeal dismissed, foundation urges him to continue

17 February 2022 5:21 AM

Guest: Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperon.
Africa is joined by Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperson to talk about the  Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissing the latest bid by the former President to remove state advocate Billy Downer from his corruption case. The Jacob Zuma foundation said that they're not surprised and will  advise the former President to appeal this

Finance: Educating youth about entrepreneurship and financial literacy

17 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Andile Dube | Creative Director & Founder at Young Hustla Initiative

Africa is joined by Andile Dube Creative Director & Founder at Young Hustla Initiative to talk about how he is educating youth about entrepreneurship and financial literacy through workshops, classes, and comic books.

Explainer: The legalities around municipalities switching off service delivery due to lack of payment

16 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Elroy Paulus | Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Africa is joined by Elroy Paulus, Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre to talk about the legalities around municipalities switching off service delivery due to lack of payment.

Gautrain Hatfield station switched off for non-payment yesterday.

Durban University of Technology (DUT) closed after protest action

16 February 2022 5:23 AM

Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Durban University of Technology (DUT) had to close three of its campuses yesterday after violent protests broke out. The issue seems to be around student housing - We reached out to the universities communications department but none of them were able to join.

Africa is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the protesting especially it is happening at the start of the academic year.

Health & Wellness: Teen Suicide Prevention Week - How to support your child

16 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Michelle  Donnelly | Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health 

This week (14 – 17 February 2022) marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week in South Africa.
Africa is joined by Michel’le Donnelly, Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health to talk about you can help support a family member, loved one or friend who might be struggling with depression.

Analysis: Western Cape State Of The Province

15 February 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Lisa  Thompson | African Centre for Citizenship and Democracy at UWC
Africa is joined by Prof Lisa Thompson, University of the Western Cape School of Government to talk about the Western Cape State Of The Province where Premier Alan Winde is set to make announcements on infrastructure-enabled job creation, violence prevention, the provinces GBV response and a new way of work in the Western Cape Government.

Trending

City of Tshwane claws back R500 million in unpaid bills

Local

NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever

Local

Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Lesufi set to meet with Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents

20 February 2022 6:17 PM

Queen Elizabeth has COVID but symptoms 'mild': palace

20 February 2022 2:08 PM

Six people, two of them police, arrested in spate of armed robberies in Gauteng

20 February 2022 1:39 PM

