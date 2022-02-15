South Africas immigration issue

Guest: Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena | Chairman at Zimbabwe Community South Africa
At the weekend, a group by the name of 'Operation Dudula' took to the streets of Hillbrow, allegedly marching against crime. The group has handed a memorandum over to various business leaders in the area.
Africa is joined by Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairman Zimbabwean Community in SA to talk about 'Operation Dudula' accusing undocumented foreign nationals of involvement in criminal networks and taking jobs meant for locals.
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Africa is joined Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis to talk about the South African Police Union (SAPU) criticizing Police Minister Bheki Cele for allegedly interfering in in the work of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about Toyota SA Motors recently held the State of the the Nation address at Kyalami.
Guest: Vanisha Gordon | Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group)
SADAG launched an online campaign called #RealConvo’s sharing important conversation starters and helpful tips on what to say and what not to say, sharing expert videos, and resources on how to talk about Teen Suicide Prevention. Africa is joined by Vanisha Gordon, Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group).
Guest: Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperon.
Africa is joined by Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperson to talk about the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissing the latest bid by the former President to remove state advocate Billy Downer from his corruption case. The Jacob Zuma foundation said that they're not surprised and will advise the former President to appeal this
Guest: Andile Dube | Creative Director & Founder at Young Hustla Initiative
Africa is joined by Andile Dube Creative Director & Founder at Young Hustla Initiative to talk about how he is educating youth about entrepreneurship and financial literacy through workshops, classes, and comic books.
Guest: Elroy Paulus | Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Africa is joined by Elroy Paulus, Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre to talk about the legalities around municipalities switching off service delivery due to lack of payment.
Gautrain Hatfield station switched off for non-payment yesterday.
Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Durban University of Technology (DUT) had to close three of its campuses yesterday after violent protests broke out. The issue seems to be around student housing - We reached out to the universities communications department but none of them were able to join.
Africa is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the protesting especially it is happening at the start of the academic year.
Guest: Michelle Donnelly | Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health
This week (14 – 17 February 2022) marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week in South Africa.
Africa is joined by Michel’le Donnelly, Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health to talk about you can help support a family member, loved one or friend who might be struggling with depression.
Guest: Prof Lisa Thompson | African Centre for Citizenship and Democracy at UWC
Africa is joined by Prof Lisa Thompson, University of the Western Cape School of Government to talk about the Western Cape State Of The Province where Premier Alan Winde is set to make announcements on infrastructure-enabled job creation, violence prevention, the provinces GBV response and a new way of work in the Western Cape Government.