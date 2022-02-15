South Africas immigration issue

Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)



Durban University of Technology (DUT) had to close three of its campuses yesterday after violent protests broke out. The issue seems to be around student housing - We reached out to the universities communications department but none of them were able to join.



Africa is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the protesting especially it is happening at the start of the academic year.

