Analysis: Western Cape State Of The Province

Guest: Prof Lisa Thompson | African Centre for Citizenship and Democracy at UWC
Africa is joined by Prof Lisa Thompson, University of the Western Cape School of Government to talk about the Western Cape State Of The Province where Premier Alan Winde is set to make announcements on infrastructure-enabled job creation, violence prevention, the provinces GBV response and a new way of work in the Western Cape Government.
Guest: Elroy Paulus | Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Africa is joined by Elroy Paulus, Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre to talk about the legalities around municipalities switching off service delivery due to lack of payment.
Gautrain Hatfield station switched off for non-payment yesterday.
Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Durban University of Technology (DUT) had to close three of its campuses yesterday after violent protests broke out. The issue seems to be around student housing - We reached out to the universities communications department but none of them were able to join.
Africa is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the protesting especially it is happening at the start of the academic year.
Guest: Michelle Donnelly | Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health
This week (14 – 17 February 2022) marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week in South Africa.
Africa is joined by Michel’le Donnelly, Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health to talk about you can help support a family member, loved one or friend who might be struggling with depression.
Guest: Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena | Chairman at Zimbabwe Community South Africa
At the weekend, a group by the name of 'Operation Dudula' took to the streets of Hillbrow, allegedly marching against crime. The group has handed a memorandum over to various business leaders in the area.
Africa is joined by Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairman Zimbabwean Community in SA to talk about 'Operation Dudula' accusing undocumented foreign nationals of involvement in criminal networks and taking jobs meant for locals.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth to talk about the benefit of having a remote working visa in South Africa and how it could boost the economy.
Guest: Roberto Quintas | Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Africa is joined by Councillor Rob Quintas, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport about the MyCiTi N2 bus service returning this week. The first bus will leave from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha on Saturday at 05:00
Guest: Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council
Africa is joined by Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze,Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council to talk about Action SAs three day strategic meeting that took place at the weekend.
Guest: Sasha-Lee Davids | South African Singer / Songwriter / Television Presenter
Africa is joined by Sasha-Lee Davids, South African singer and songwriter about her performance on the Moonstruck stage this Saturday.
The Lady Day Big Band will be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.
Guests: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant
Africa is joined by Christina van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.