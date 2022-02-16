Health & Wellness: Teen Suicide Prevention Week - How to support your child

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:16
Eskom turned a corner? Light at the end of Eskom's dark tunnel
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Cape Town wants corporates implicated in the State Capture Report to account
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Cape Town Mayor
Today at 18:48
ZOOM: Second-hand online retail market dead as OLX shuts its business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Understanding the role of viruses and how it may become an important ally in an ancient war with bacteria.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja: Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO of Lift Airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - co-founder and CEO at Lift Airline
Latest Local
Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini explains what the movement does and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General El... 16 February 2022 5:04 PM
Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings th... 16 February 2022 4:03 PM
Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona. 16 February 2022 1:06 PM
View all Local
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group. 15 February 2022 8:09 PM
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth. 15 February 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2022 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health & Wellness: Teen Suicide Prevention Week - How to support your child

Health & Wellness: Teen Suicide Prevention Week - How to support your child

16 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Michelle  Donnelly | Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health 

This week (14 – 17 February 2022) marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week in South Africa.
Africa is joined by Michel’le Donnelly, Project Leader: Advocacy & Awareness at the South African Federation for Mental Health to talk about you can help support a family member, loved one or friend who might be struggling with depression.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Explainer: The legalities around municipalities switching off service delivery due to lack of payment

16 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Elroy Paulus | Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Africa is joined by Elroy Paulus, Economic Justice Programme Manager at Alternative Information & Development Centre to talk about the legalities around municipalities switching off service delivery due to lack of payment.

Gautrain Hatfield station switched off for non-payment yesterday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Durban University of Technology (DUT) closed after protest action

16 February 2022 5:23 AM

Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Durban University of Technology (DUT) had to close three of its campuses yesterday after violent protests broke out. The issue seems to be around student housing - We reached out to the universities communications department but none of them were able to join.

Africa is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the protesting especially it is happening at the start of the academic year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Western Cape State Of The Province

15 February 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Lisa  Thompson | African Centre for Citizenship and Democracy at UWC
Africa is joined by Prof Lisa Thompson, University of the Western Cape School of Government to talk about the Western Cape State Of The Province where Premier Alan Winde is set to make announcements on infrastructure-enabled job creation, violence prevention, the provinces GBV response and a new way of work in the Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africas immigration issue

15 February 2022 5:27 AM

Guest: Ngqabutho Nicholas  Mabhena | Chairman at Zimbabwe Community South Africa

At the weekend, a group by the name of 'Operation Dudula' took to the streets of Hillbrow, allegedly marching against crime. The group has handed a memorandum over to various business leaders in the area.


Africa is joined by Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, Chairman Zimbabwean Community in SA to talk about 'Operation Dudula' accusing undocumented foreign nationals of involvement in criminal networks and taking jobs meant for locals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: The benefit of the a remote working visa in South Africa

15 February 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

Africa is joined by Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth to talk about the benefit of having a remote working visa in South Africa and how it could boost the economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The MyCiTi N2 Bus service returns

14 February 2022 6:02 AM

Guest: Roberto Quintas | Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town

Africa is joined by Councillor Rob Quintas, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport about the MyCiTi N2 bus service returning this week. The first bus will leave from Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Kuyasa in Khayelitsha on Saturday at 05:00

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Action SA meeting

14 February 2022 5:26 AM

Guest: Prof Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council


Africa is joined by Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze,Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council to talk about Action SAs three day strategic meeting that took place at the weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasha-Lee Davids x Moonstuck

11 February 2022 6:17 AM

Guest: Sasha-Lee Davids | South African Singer / Songwriter / Television Presenter
Africa is joined by Sasha-Lee Davids, South African singer and songwriter about her performance on the Moonstruck stage this Saturday.
  The Lady Day Big Band will be joined onstage by Cape Town Idols winners Sasha-Lee Davis (2009 winner), Berry Trytsman (2021 winner) and Karin Kortje (2005 winner) on vocals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2022: R350 Covid-19 income grant to continue

11 February 2022 5:31 AM

Guests: Christina  van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies                 In Poverty And Inequality Institute

             Nathan Taylor | Coordinator at Pay the Grant

Africa is joined by Christina  van Straten, Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute and Nathan Taylor, Coordinator at Pay the Grant to reflect on the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the COVID-19 income grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive

Local

Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux

Local

Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba

Local

EWN Highlights

Three suspects in Sindiso Magaqa murder case granted bail

16 February 2022 5:56 PM

Shoba says he wasn't worried about Pule as she was responsible

16 February 2022 5:51 PM

Burkina junta chief Damiba sworn in as president

16 February 2022 5:08 PM

