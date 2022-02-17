Finance: Educating youth about entrepreneurship and financial literacy

Streaming issues? Report here
Situation in Kyiv 'as bad as media is reporting', says SA ambassador in Ukraine The South African ambassador in Ukraine has urged fellow Kyiv residents to avoid roads and take shelter where possible. 26 February 2022 2:27 PM
'I never thought that I would sell ice-cream, It was an experiment' The Soweto Creamery founder Thando Makhubu weighs in on how he started a business from the R350 Covid relief grant. 26 February 2022 8:41 AM
All you need to know about Typhoid fever Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on the illness after a recent increase in cases of enteric fever in SA. 26 February 2022 7:45 AM
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women's Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I'm just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Finance: Educating youth about entrepreneurship and financial literacy

Finance: Educating youth about entrepreneurship and financial literacy

17 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Andile Dube | Creative Director & Founder at Young Hustla Initiative

Africa is joined by Andile Dube Creative Director & Founder at Young Hustla Initiative to talk about how he is educating youth about entrepreneurship and financial literacy through workshops, classes, and comic books.


2nd Test between South Africa & New Zealand

25 February 2022 6:12 AM

Guest: Ken Borland | Chief Cricket writer:  at The Citizen

Africa is joined by Ken Borland, Cricket writer at The Citizen to reflect on the maiden test match between South Africa and New Zealand. 
  The Proteas were behind on the first innings with 387, resumed play at 34 for three, losing their final seven wickets before lunch to be all out for 111.
  New Zealand made history last week Saturday by winning the  first Test with 276 runs in seven sessions.

Electricity price up come the 1 April 2022

25 February 2022 5:28 AM

Guest: Nhlanhla Ngidi | Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution  at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

Africa is joined by Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga) to talk about the price of electricity that is set to increase on 1 April.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) made the announcement yesterday that the tariff increase for 2022/23 will be 9.61%

Car Talk: Renault Clio V

25 February 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the Renault Clio V.

Getting Back Into Running as lockdown levels lift? Here's How to Do It Safely

25 February 2022 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows all too well how lockdowns have changed workout plans and health. Tune in to hear her discussion on how to identify and escape that sedentary lifestyle, and the risks if you don't!

Fitness: Why snacking after a certain time at night is a bad idea

24 February 2022 6:55 AM

Guest: Lucas  Mthenjane |  at Personal Trainer

Africa is joined by personal trainer Lucas Mthenjane to talk about why snacking after a certain time at night is a bad idea and can add to your weight gain.

#BudgetSpeech2022: Fight against corruption

24 February 2022 6:55 AM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

Africa is joined by Wayne Duvenage, Chief Executive Officer at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA0) reflect on the Finance Ministers Enoch Godongwana 2022 budget speech and the budget allocated to the fight against corruption.

Finance: Warning against rising motor vehicle claim rejections

24 February 2022 6:54 AM

Guest: Ayanda Mazwi, Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance

Africa is joined by Ayanda Mazwi, Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance to talk about the Ombudsman of Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) warning consumers of rising claim rejections due to the ‘reasonable precautions’ clause.



The Ombudsman of Short-Term Insurance says that it is important for consumers/public to understand the clause and how they can avoid being on the short end of the stick.

#BudgetSpeech2022 reaction & analysis

24 February 2022 6:48 AM

Guest: Michelle Acton | Key Account Manager  at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants

Africa is joined by Michelle Acton, Key Account Manager at Old Mutual to reflect on the Finance Ministers Enoch Godongwana 2022 budget speech.  Old Mutual has called on the finance minister to give the greenlight to pension fund reforms and to be cautions against rushing through legislation.

BudgetSpeech2022: Informal sector, micro-traders need a leg-up, not a hand-out says SAITA

23 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Thusi  Jackal | National Organizer at The South African Informal Traders Alliance  (SAITA)
Africa is joined by Thusi Jackal, National Organiser of The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) to talk about the calls for an urgent task team (Dep Small Business, Treasury, Presidency, SAITA) to expedite initiatives and unblock challenges for growth of informal and micro businesses.

Explainer: Developments between Russia and Ukraine

23 February 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa

Africa is joined by Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to SA, Botswana, and Mozambique to talk about the developments between Russia and Ukraine.

Situation in Kyiv 'as bad as media is reporting', says SA ambassador in Ukraine

Local

Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict

World Local

All you need to know about Typhoid fever

Local

Eriksen returns to football eight months after cardiac arrest

26 February 2022 6:56 PM

26 February 2022 6:56 PM

Nigeria sets new date for 2023 elections

26 February 2022 6:43 PM

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

26 February 2022 6:24 PM

