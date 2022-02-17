Talking about mental health should be normal

Guest: Vanisha Gordon | Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group)
SADAG launched an online campaign called #RealConvo’s sharing important conversation starters and helpful tips on what to say and what not to say, sharing expert videos, and resources on how to talk about Teen Suicide Prevention. Africa is joined by Vanisha Gordon, Operations Manager at Sadag ( The Sa Depression And Anxiety Group).
Guest: Ken Borland | Chief Cricket writer: at The Citizen
Africa is joined by Ken Borland, Cricket writer at The Citizen to reflect on the maiden test match between South Africa and New Zealand.
The Proteas were behind on the first innings with 387, resumed play at 34 for three, losing their final seven wickets before lunch to be all out for 111.
New Zealand made history last week Saturday by winning the first Test with 276 runs in seven sessions.
Guest: Nhlanhla Ngidi | Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Africa is joined by Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution at South African Local Government Association (Salga) to talk about the price of electricity that is set to increase on 1 April.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) made the announcement yesterday that the tariff increase for 2022/23 will be 9.61%
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the Renault Clio V.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows all too well how lockdowns have changed workout plans and health. Tune in to hear her discussion on how to identify and escape that sedentary lifestyle, and the risks if you don't!
Guest: Lucas Mthenjane | at Personal Trainer
Africa is joined by personal trainer Lucas Mthenjane to talk about why snacking after a certain time at night is a bad idea and can add to your weight gain.
Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Africa is joined by Wayne Duvenage, Chief Executive Officer at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA0) reflect on the Finance Ministers Enoch Godongwana 2022 budget speech and the budget allocated to the fight against corruption.
Guest: Ayanda Mazwi, Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance
Africa is joined by Ayanda Mazwi, Senior Assistant Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance to talk about the Ombudsman of Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) warning consumers of rising claim rejections due to the ‘reasonable precautions’ clause.
The Ombudsman of Short-Term Insurance says that it is important for consumers/public to understand the clause and how they can avoid being on the short end of the stick.
Guest: Michelle Acton | Key Account Manager at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants
Africa is joined by Michelle Acton, Key Account Manager at Old Mutual to reflect on the Finance Ministers Enoch Godongwana 2022 budget speech. Old Mutual has called on the finance minister to give the greenlight to pension fund reforms and to be cautions against rushing through legislation.
Guest: Thusi Jackal | National Organizer at The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Africa is joined by Thusi Jackal, National Organiser of The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) to talk about the calls for an urgent task team (Dep Small Business, Treasury, Presidency, SAITA) to expedite initiatives and unblock challenges for growth of informal and micro businesses.
Guest: Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa
Africa is joined by Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to SA, Botswana, and Mozambique to talk about the developments between Russia and Ukraine.