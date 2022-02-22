Travel & Tourism: Africa Games Week is back in Cape Town

Guest: Nick Hall | Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Africa is joined by Nick Hall, Co-Founder of African Games Week to talk about the event that starts this week in Cape Town.
Africa Games Week in Cape Town is the largest gathering of African Game Developers in the world, bringing together over 200 developers and a further 200 content creators from across the continent.
Guest: Thusi Jackal | National Organizer at The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Africa is joined by Thusi Jackal, National Organiser of The South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) to talk about the calls for an urgent task team (Dep Small Business, Treasury, Presidency, SAITA) to expedite initiatives and unblock challenges for growth of informal and micro businesses.
Guest: Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa
Africa is joined by Liubov Abravitova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to SA, Botswana, and Mozambique to talk about the developments between Russia and Ukraine.
Guest: Dr Dane Isaacs | Researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council at Stellenbosch University
Stuttering can be debilitating and frustrating. Africa is joined by Dr. Dane Isaacs, Researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council at Stellenbosch University to talk about disability studies can help end discrimination against people who stutter.
Dr Dane, who suffered from stuttering says that despite the challenges, he has managed to reach the pinnacle of academic success when he recently obtained his doctorate in Psychology at Stellenbosch University. His study explored the disabling and masculinity experiences of young adult men who stutter.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Been wondering what to use to ease your muscle or joint troubles?
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel and der Westhuizen knows about this first-hand! Tune in to her offering fitness recovery insights and discussing the merits (and risks) of everything from gels to rubs and packs to use
Guest: Sophie Smit | Legal Researcher at Helen Suman Foundation
Africa is joined by Sophie Smit. Legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation to talk about the ongoing service delivery issue in the City Of Johannesburg that have left residents frustrated and taking matters into their own hands.
Yesterday, News24 reported that an 82-year-old Gauteng pensioner is now stuck with a R185 000 water bill after fixing a City of Johannesburg water pipe that had burst outside his home.
Guest: Dr. Dion George | Shadow Minister Of Finance at Da
Africa is joined by Dion George, Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, and a Member of Parliament for the opposition Democratic Alliance to talk about the partys' plan to introduce a private members bill to initiate a corruption tax. The DA said that the bill will introduce provisions that will require companies implicated in corruption to pay additional tax.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel as she shares more info on two running events that should be on everyone's calendar.
Tune in!
Guest: Prof Siphamandla Zondi | Researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation at University of Johannesburg
Africa is joined by Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Researcher at the Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation at the University Of Johannesburg to talk about the Gauteng State Of The Province taking place today. The Premier of Gauteng David Makhura is set to make announcements on job creation, service delivery and crime prevention amongst other issues.
Guest: Dr Sethugelo Matebesi | Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State
Africa is joined by Dr Sethulego Matebesi Associate Professor and Academic head of the Department of Sociology at University of Free State to talk about the suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s political hope and dreams at the party as he is set to return to the Bloemfontien High Court today. He is accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering.