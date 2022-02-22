Lack of service delivery in the City Of Johannesburg leaves residents frustrated

Guest: Ken Borland | Chief Cricket writer: at The Citizen



Africa is joined by Ken Borland, Cricket writer at The Citizen to reflect on the maiden test match between South Africa and New Zealand.

The Proteas were behind on the first innings with 387, resumed play at 34 for three, losing their final seven wickets before lunch to be all out for 111.

New Zealand made history last week Saturday by winning the first Test with 276 runs in seven sessions.

