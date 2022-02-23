Fitness & Recovery: Solving Muscle & Joint pains with gels, rubs, or packs?

Guest: Dr Dane Isaacs | Researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council at Stellenbosch University



Stuttering can be debilitating and frustrating. Africa is joined by Dr. Dane Isaacs, Researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council at Stellenbosch University to talk about disability studies can help end discrimination against people who stutter.







Dr Dane, who suffered from stuttering says that despite the challenges, he has managed to reach the pinnacle of academic success when he recently obtained his doctorate in Psychology at Stellenbosch University. His study explored the disabling and masculinity experiences of young adult men who stutter.

arrow_forward