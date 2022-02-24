BudgetSpeech2022: Fight against corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Rand Water says water supply restored in some areas of Ekurhuleni Technicians from the metro have been working to restore power at a Rand Water substation this afternoon which affected the distrib... 5 March 2022 5:24 PM
Nelson Mandela Foundation urges SA govt to take stand in Russia/Ukraine war In a statement released on Saturday, the foundation said it has been closely monitoring the ongoing conflict that has now entered... 5 March 2022 4:28 PM
Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions Rand Water says a total power supply failure at a substation in Ekurhuleni threatens water supply in parts of the area and could a... 5 March 2022 1:57 PM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser. 4 March 2022 9:33 AM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Sport
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has... 4 March 2022 2:52 PM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee. 4 March 2022 8:51 AM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
#BudgetSpeech2022: Fight against corruption

#BudgetSpeech2022: Fight against corruption

24 February 2022 6:55 AM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

Africa is joined by Wayne Duvenage, Chief Executive Officer at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA0) reflect on the Finance Ministers Enoch Godongwana 2022 budget speech and the budget allocated to the fight against corruption.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The relationship between politics and sports - World icing Russia out

4 March 2022 6:10 AM

Guest: Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies  at University                        of the Western Cape (UWC)

 

Africa is joined by Bhekithemba Mngomezulu, Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC) to talk about the relationship between politics and sports.
Calls for the International Olympic Committee to ban Russia from various sporting events have grown in the last few days. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin decision to invade Ukraine.
Can we separate the two? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: City of Kherson has fallen

4 March 2022 5:36 AM

Guest: Abel Esterhuyse | Head of the Department of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch                    University's Faculty of Military Science

 

Africa is joined by Abel Esterhuyse is an associate professor of strategy in the Faculty of Military Science of Stellenbosch University at the South African Military Academy to reflect on the city of Kherson falling. The city is an important port on the Black Sea and on the Dnieper River and assists the ship-building industry. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Mercedes Benz C Class

4 March 2022 5:04 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

 

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about Mercedes Benz C Class. The C Class has sold in excess of 10.5 million vehicles sold in more than 100 markets globally, making it the most successful sedan in the Mercedes-Benz range.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Fitness: How to pack the lunchbox for lifestyle balance & taste

4 March 2022 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

 

A healthy life doesn't just come from great fitness - our resident fitness & wellness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows that for sure! She also knows just how to get you and young ones on-track to a healthy lifestyle, with tips on lunchboxes and what to pack. Tune in to Liezel discussing healthy meals and how to save on some lunchbox picks, now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Significance of Prince Misuzulu Kazwelithini's coronation court ruling

3 March 2022 5:27 AM

Guest: Siyabonga Ntombela | Politics Department at University Of Kwazulu-Natal

Africa is joined by Siyabonga Ntombela , Politics Department at University Of Kwazulu-Natal to reflect on the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling that Prince Misuzulu Kazwelithini's coronation may go ahead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: How to start your side hustle / small business

3 March 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Brend  Badenhorst | Founder & Professional Business Coach at MY SME

Africa is joined by Brend Badenhorst, Founder of My SME and IMCSA Professional Business Coach to talk about what steps you need to take to get your side hustle / small business off the ground. Whether you're doing your side hustle after hours, over the weekends or thinking about starting your small business, finding what works for you is so important.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political fighting within the ANC

2 March 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu | School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Africa is joined by Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University to talk about the political fighting within the ANC. The party's national working committee (NWC) is looking at breaking up the provincial structures in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Petrol increase - what governments next move should be

2 March 2022 5:31 AM

Guest: Craig Dogon, COO of Refuel

Africa is joined by Craig Dogon, COO at Refuel to talk about what governments next move should be with regards to the price of petrol / fuel problem in the country.
The price of both grades of petrol will increase by R1.46 at midnight.
The diesel will set you back at R1.44 
Paraffin wholesale price shoots up to R1.21.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Tuberculosis (TB) awareness month

2 March 2022 5:04 AM

Guest: Prof Harry Hausler  Hausler |  CEO at TB HIV Care

World TB Day is observed annually on the 24 March. Africa is joined by Prof Harry Hausler, CEO at TB HIV Care to talk about the infectious bacterial disease that affects the lungs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Active on the Water? Stay safe with NSRI's RSA SafeTRX App

2 March 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast who's always up to trying something new in fitness, especially in the water. Whether it is kayaking; swimming; boating ; or any water activity - Tune in to hear more about the NSRI's RSA SafeTRX App and how you can use it for peace of mind - for yourself and loved ones. Free NSRI app helps you to stay safe while at sea or on a dam.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Nelson Mandela Foundation urges SA govt to take stand in Russia/Ukraine war

Local

South Africa is the most obese country in Africa - Doctor

Local

Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions

Local

EWN Highlights

Today marks 2 years since SA recorded its first COVID-19 case

5 March 2022 6:23 PM

DA says another pupil in PTA stabbed outside school, fighting for her life

5 March 2022 6:10 PM

Woman sits on key court in Egypt first

5 March 2022 5:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA