BudgetSpeech2022: Fight against corruption

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Africa is joined by Wayne Duvenage, Chief Executive Officer at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA0) reflect on the Finance Ministers Enoch Godongwana 2022 budget speech and the budget allocated to the fight against corruption.
Guest: Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu | Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Africa is joined by Bhekithemba Mngomezulu, Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC) to talk about the relationship between politics and sports.
Calls for the International Olympic Committee to ban Russia from various sporting events have grown in the last few days. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin decision to invade Ukraine.
Can we separate the two?
Guest: Abel Esterhuyse | Head of the Department of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science
Africa is joined by Abel Esterhuyse is an associate professor of strategy in the Faculty of Military Science of Stellenbosch University at the South African Military Academy to reflect on the city of Kherson falling. The city is an important port on the Black Sea and on the Dnieper River and assists the ship-building industry.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about Mercedes Benz C Class. The C Class has sold in excess of 10.5 million vehicles sold in more than 100 markets globally, making it the most successful sedan in the Mercedes-Benz range.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
A healthy life doesn't just come from great fitness - our resident fitness & wellness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows that for sure! She also knows just how to get you and young ones on-track to a healthy lifestyle, with tips on lunchboxes and what to pack. Tune in to Liezel discussing healthy meals and how to save on some lunchbox picks, now!
Guest: Siyabonga Ntombela | Politics Department at University Of Kwazulu-Natal
Africa is joined by Siyabonga Ntombela , Politics Department at University Of Kwazulu-Natal to reflect on the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling that Prince Misuzulu Kazwelithini's coronation may go ahead.
Guest: Brend Badenhorst | Founder & Professional Business Coach at MY SME
Africa is joined by Brend Badenhorst, Founder of My SME and IMCSA Professional Business Coach to talk about what steps you need to take to get your side hustle / small business off the ground. Whether you're doing your side hustle after hours, over the weekends or thinking about starting your small business, finding what works for you is so important.
Guest: Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu | School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University
Africa is joined by Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University to talk about the political fighting within the ANC. The party's national working committee (NWC) is looking at breaking up the provincial structures in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.
Guest: Craig Dogon, COO of Refuel
Africa is joined by Craig Dogon, COO at Refuel to talk about what governments next move should be with regards to the price of petrol / fuel problem in the country.
The price of both grades of petrol will increase by R1.46 at midnight.
The diesel will set you back at R1.44
Paraffin wholesale price shoots up to R1.21.
Guest: Prof Harry Hausler Hausler | CEO at TB HIV Care
World TB Day is observed annually on the 24 March. Africa is joined by Prof Harry Hausler, CEO at TB HIV Care to talk about the infectious bacterial disease that affects the lungs.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast who's always up to trying something new in fitness, especially in the water. Whether it is kayaking; swimming; boating ; or any water activity - Tune in to hear more about the NSRI's RSA SafeTRX App and how you can use it for peace of mind - for yourself and loved ones. Free NSRI app helps you to stay safe while at sea or on a dam.