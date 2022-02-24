Fitness: Why snacking after a certain time at night is a bad idea

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk



Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast who's always up to trying something new in fitness, especially in the water. Whether it is kayaking; swimming; boating ; or any water activity - Tune in to hear more about the NSRI's RSA SafeTRX App and how you can use it for peace of mind - for yourself and loved ones. Free NSRI app helps you to stay safe while at sea or on a dam.

arrow_forward