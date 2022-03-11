Fitness and Vitality: Motivation to Get Moving with Discovery Smile Mile & Cycling

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Whether you're on Vitality or not, or even participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour or not, you can still benefit from the latest campaign on our fitness enthusiasts' radar.
Tune in to hear Liezel van der Westhuizen discuss Vitality's global vision that could count you in - that's if you get up and get smiling and moving with some upcoming events.
Guest: Jaco van der Linde | at Pedal Project
Africa is joined by Jaco van der Linde to talk about the organization and their plans to take part in the 2022 Cape Epic. The Cape Epic Mountain bike race sees professional racers and aspiring amateur riders wanting to test themselves against the best.
The race is taking place between 20 - 27 March 2022.
Pedal Project uses the power of mountain bikes to create support structures and help the healing process for children who suffers from mental health challenges
Our fitness enthusiast and Fitness Presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen keeps us up-to-date with a fitness diary of fitness activities and events that are happening over the next couple of weeks - aimed at weekend warriors, families and fitness newbies too. Tune in so you don't miss out on the Adidas I'M Possible Festival for Woman (Johannesburg) details, as well as info on the Caveman X (Cape Town)
Guest: Tseliso Maqubela | Deputy Director General: Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Africa is joined by Tseliso Maqubela, Deputy Director General: Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to try and understand the formula used to determine the price of petrol.
The National Treasury said that the fuel prices could be reduced by nearly 86 cents a litre by revising retailer margins which have been factored into the determination of the price.
Guest: Ayanda Dakela | Head of Health Facilities and Infrastructure Management at National Health Department
Africa is joined by Ayanda Dakela, Head of Health Facilities and Infrastructure Management at the National Health Department to talk about the reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
Gauteng Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi told the SABC that the academic Hospital is set to reopen to the community end of the month 2022.
The hospital has been closed since April 2021 after a fire broke out and destroyed parts of the building.
Guest: Ms Briony Liber | Career Coach at Briony Liber Coaching and Consulting Pty Ltd.
Africa is joined by Briony Liber, Career Coach at Briony Liber Coaching and Consulting Pty Ltd. to share some insights on how to ace your interview and get the job. Briony Liber coaches professionals to manage their careers like a business.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows how muscles can burn and pain before, during, and after a good workout. Tune in to hear her discuss the fresh tech that's changing how people warmup, train, and cooldown - and its available to you too, while also fitting into your bag, and relieving that muscle soreness. This TEST IT OUT THURSDAY, she tries the Hyperice Vyper Go - Portable Vibrating Foam Roller. Don't miss more about this fresh fitness find!
Guest: Jessica Lawrence | Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights
Africa is joined by Jessica Lawrence, Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights to talk about how foreign national children are struggling to get university funding.
Ground Up reported that The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) only covers South African citizens and, thanks to a court ruling in November 2020, permanent residents.
Guest: Dana Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
World Salt Awareness Week which is observed on 14 - 20 March yearly and it aims to educate members of the consumers about how salt can damage their health and can linked to serious health conditions such as stroke and heart failure.
Africa is joined by Dana Govender, Health Promotions at The Heart and Stroke Foundation to talk about what the health risks or benefits are with regards to your salt intake.
Should you only have 15-minutes at a time, to make a workout work, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing an effective stretching routine sure to work for you and your health.
Don't miss her health insights, the online workout benefits list she's compiled, AND...?
A recommendation or two on the Youtube fitness videos to try for something fresh and different.
Guest: Dr Aslam Dasoo | Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi reassured the public that department is committed to opening Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic hospital. Africa chats to Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum about the MEC's comments.