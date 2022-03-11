Car Talk: Ford SA and Rally to Read initiative

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk



Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows how muscles can burn and pain before, during, and after a good workout. Tune in to hear her discuss the fresh tech that's changing how people warmup, train, and cooldown - and its available to you too, while also fitting into your bag, and relieving that muscle soreness. This TEST IT OUT THURSDAY, she tries the Hyperice Vyper Go - Portable Vibrating Foam Roller. Don't miss more about this fresh fitness find!

