South Africa has a new Chief Justice

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
South Africa has a new Chief Justice

South Africa has a new Chief Justice

11 March 2022 5:40 AM

Guest: Advocate Modidima Mannya | Legal Expert|

 

 

Advocate Modidima Mannya, Chief Legal Advisor/Executive Director: legal Services · University of South Africa to reflect on Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa appointing Raymond Zondo as the new Chief Justice.


Pedal Project Cape Epic dreams

18 March 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Jaco  van der Linde |  at Pedal Project

Africa is joined by Jaco van der Linde to talk about the organization and their plans to take part in the 2022 Cape Epic. The Cape Epic Mountain bike race sees professional racers and aspiring amateur riders wanting to test themselves against the best. 



The race is taking place between 20 - 27 March 2022.
Pedal Project uses the power of mountain bikes to create support structures and help the healing process for children who suffers from mental health challenges

Fitness Events to Diarize - Adidas I'M Possible Festival & CavemanX

18 March 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our fitness enthusiast and Fitness Presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen keeps us up-to-date with a fitness diary of fitness activities and events that are happening over the next couple of weeks - aimed at weekend warriors, families and fitness newbies too. Tune in so you don't miss out on the Adidas I'M Possible Festival for Woman (Johannesburg) details, as well as info on the Caveman X (Cape Town) 

Explainer: Understanding the formula used to determine the price of petrol

17 March 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Tseliso Maqubela  |  Deputy Director General: Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Africa is joined by Tseliso Maqubela, Deputy Director General: Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to try and understand the formula used to determine the price of petrol.


The National Treasury said that the fuel prices could be reduced by nearly 86 cents a litre by revising retailer margins which have been factored into the determination of the price. 

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital set to reopen end of March

17 March 2022 5:30 AM

Guest: Ayanda  Dakela | Head of Health Facilities and Infrastructure Management at National Health Department

Africa is joined by Ayanda Dakela, Head of Health Facilities and Infrastructure Management at the National Health Department to talk about the reopening of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.


Gauteng Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi told the SABC that the academic Hospital is set to reopen to the community end of the month 2022.
 
The hospital has been closed since April 2021 after a fire broke out and destroyed parts of the building.

Finance: How to land the job

17 March 2022 5:08 AM

Guest: Ms Briony  Liber  | Career Coach at Briony Liber Coaching and Consulting Pty Ltd.

Africa is joined by Briony Liber, Career Coach at Briony Liber Coaching and Consulting Pty Ltd. to share some insights on how to ace your interview and get the job. Briony Liber coaches professionals to manage their careers like a business. 

Fit Tech: Hyperice Vyper Go hits its mark?

17 March 2022 5:05 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows how muscles can burn and pain before, during, and after a good workout. Tune in to hear her discuss the fresh tech that's changing how people warmup, train, and cooldown - and its available to you too, while also fitting into your bag, and relieving that muscle soreness. This TEST IT OUT THURSDAY, she tries the Hyperice Vyper Go - Portable Vibrating Foam Roller. Don't miss more about this fresh fitness find!

Foreign national children struggling to get university funding

16 March 2022 5:30 AM

Guest: Jessica Lawrence | Lawyer  at Lawyers For Human Rights

Africa is joined by Jessica Lawrence, Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights to talk about how foreign national children are struggling to get university funding.


Ground Up reported that The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) only covers South African citizens and, thanks to a court ruling in November 2020, permanent residents. 

Health & Wellness: Risk of too much salt intake

16 March 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Dana  Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

World Salt Awareness Week which is observed on 14 - 20 March yearly and it aims to educate members of the consumers about how salt can damage their health and can linked to serious health conditions such as stroke and heart failure.


Africa is joined by Dana Govender, Health Promotions at The Heart and Stroke Foundation to talk about what the health risks or benefits are with regards to your salt intake.

Fast Fitness, Fun, Flexibility and Youtube? Liezel's latest exercise recommendation

16 March 2022 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Should you only have 15-minutes at a time, to make a workout work, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing an effective stretching routine sure to work for you and your health. 



Don't miss her health insights, the online workout benefits list she's compiled, AND...? 



A recommendation or two on the Youtube fitness videos to try for something fresh and different.

Gauteng Health committed to reopening Charlotte Maxeke Hospital as soon as possible

15 March 2022 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Aslam  Dasoo | Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi reassured the public that department is committed to opening Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic hospital. Africa chats to Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum about the MEC's comments. 

Trending

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair’s operating licence

Local

EWN Highlights

Primedia says it will respond to SAHRC about its ownership in writing

18 March 2022 5:31 AM

‘Why must I answer your wild allegations?’ Vavi rejects Saftu’s suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

